NME
Tom DeLonge teases new Blink-182 as “the best album of our career”
Tom DeLonge has shared his reaction to the news of Blink-182 reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
‘Blink-182 is back baby’: Fans overjoyed with band’s new ‘Edging’ single
Blink-182 have dropped their new single “EDGING”, much to the delight of fans.The track marks the first time Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together for nearly 10 years.The song, produced by Barker, features fierce drumming and hooky punk-pop melodies that had fans in a nostalgic mood.“#Edging is so good. @blink182 is back baby. So hyped for the new album,” wrote one listener on social media after hearing the song. “I’m so happy now like I can’t stop laughing with excitement,” tweeted another.Some fans were excited about the tracks old-school feel: “Tom sounds...
SFGate
How to Buy Dead and Company Tickets for the Supergroup’s Final Tour
Deadheads, listen up. Tickets are finally available for Dead and Co.’s final tour, which kicks off next summer. The supergroup — consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer — announced earlier this year that this summer’s tour would be the group’s farewell outing.
The FADER
Blink-182 return with new song “Edging”
Earlier this week Blink-182 announced that Tom DeLonge is back in the band after a seven year absence and that they will spend 2023 on a huge global tour. Today the pop-punk trio complete the comeback with new song "Edging," the classic line-up's first new material together since 2011 album Neighborhoods. Check it out below. The new song precedes an album, also due in 2023.
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Coldplay suspends tour over singer Chris Martin's 'serious lung infection'
Coldplay has announced it is postponing several Brazil shows in its “Music of the Spheres” world tour due to “a serious lung infection” that singer Chris Martin has contracted. In a statement posted on Twitter, Instagram and its website, the band expressed “deep regret” and said...
Blink 182 will hit Colorado on its reunion world tour as new song expected to drop this week
"Turn the lights off, carry me home." Pop-punk band Blink 182 is reuniting for a world tour. You might remember their song "All the Small Things" was majorly popular this last hockey season as the Avs fought their way to win the Stanley Cup. Now band members Travis Barker, Tom...
BBC
Ringo Starr cancels North America tour with Covid
Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled the rest of his North American tour after testing positive to Covid-19 again. The Beatles drummer, 82, had earlier cancelled some dates with his All Starr band after catching the virus, but returned after a negative test. On Thursday, he tweeted "the rest of the...
Blink-182 Release “Edging,” First New Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years: Listen
Blink-182 have released “Edging,” their first song with founding member Tom DeLonge since the 2012 EP Dogs Eating Dogs. Check out the new track below. The release follows the announcement of Blink-182’s huge reunion tour and new album with the classic lineup, both scheduled for 2023. “Edging”...
Listen to Blink-182’s New Single ‘Edging’
Blink-182 have released a single called “Edging,” their first new music with Tom DeLonge in nearly a decade. "Edging" chugs along at an upbeat pace, with Travis Barker pounding out an emphatic rhythm. The track features plenty of the hallmarks of classic Blink-182 tunes, including the vocal interplay of DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, as well as the band's noted lyrical attitude (Only in a Blink-182 song will you hear the line "She tried to pray it away so I fucked her in church").
‘Genuine’: why Taylor Swift can celebrate more than an album release
Midnights will mark return to ‘pop’ for superstar who has found new kind of acclaim in recent years
NME
Tom DeLonge says new Blink-182 album is their “most progressive”
Tom DeLonge has said that Blink-182‘s forthcoming album contains some of the “most progressive” music of their career so far. The co-vocalist and guitarist, who recently rejoined the pop-punk band after seven years, added on Twitter today (October 15) that the new record has some of the band’s most “elevated” songs.
Morgan Wallen Wraps Record-Breaking ‘Dangerous’ Tour as ‘You Proof’ Earns Him 7th No. 1
Morgan Wallen had quite a year. His album, Dangerous: The Double Album, remained atop the country charts for more than a full year. The feat earned him the Milestone Award at this year’s ACM Honors. The award is presented to someone that had an unprecedented achievement over the previous year. And no album has had the success of Dangerous: The Double Album. Maybe Come on Over? But that was taken care of as Shania Twain was also honored with the Poet’s Award at the ceremony. Those two were joined by Miranda Lambert who was honored with the Triple Crown Award and Chris Stapleton who was honored with the Spirit Award. The ceremony featured tributes to each artist by artists that looked up to them and some of their peers. The entire thing is available to stream on Hulu.
The inauspicious arrival of Bruce Springsteen
It was my friend, Pete who first introduced me to Bruce Springsteen. It was the summer of 1985, a year after the album "Born in the USA" had catapulted The Boss into the rock 'n' roll mainstream. As a disciple of British new wave music, I'd yet to become a...
Taylor Swift Reveals First Midnights Lyric Days Before Album Release
Watch: Taylor Swift Reveals Meaning Behind Lana Del Rey Collab. Welcome to New York—and to your first sneak peek at Taylor Swift's Midnights lyrics. The singer, 32, debuted a line from her upcoming album by having the words appear across a Spotify billboard in Times Square at (when else?) midnight on Oct. 17. And the lyric was…"I should not be left to my own devices."
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
Tributes pour in for Clannad co-founder Noel Duggan
Clannad's Noel Duggan has died suddenly at age 73. The band were due to wrap up their In A Lifetime: 50th anniversary farewell tour in Dublin this December
The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Rush
The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
