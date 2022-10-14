Read full article on original website
3 Atlanta Braves who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Atlanta Braves have a lot of players that may not be returning to the team in 2023. The Atlanta Braves have locked up a lot of their core pieces for the future in the last couple of years. Since they have done that they have outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.,...
SF Giants announcer says there's “tension” between Aaron Judge and Yankees
SF Giants broadcaster Dave Flemming joined The TK Show to discuss his expectations for the Giants offseason, Aaron Judge, and more.
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins had an epic bat spike after absolutely crushing a 3-run homer
Rhys Hoskins absolutely opened the floodgates for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday afternoon. Nursing a 1-0 lead in Game 3 of the NLDS over the NL East pennant-winning Atlanta Braves, Hoskins stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third with one out and runners on first and second. Rookie pitcher Spencer Strider made the mistake of delivering a fastball down the middle of the plate.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run
When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Yankees lose 6-5 to Guardians in Game 3 of ALDS
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3
The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...
