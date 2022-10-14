ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
QUEENS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins had an epic bat spike after absolutely crushing a 3-run homer

Rhys Hoskins absolutely opened the floodgates for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday afternoon. Nursing a 1-0 lead in Game 3 of the NLDS over the NL East pennant-winning Atlanta Braves, Hoskins stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third with one out and runners on first and second. Rookie pitcher Spencer Strider made the mistake of delivering a fastball down the middle of the plate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run

When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
BRONX, NY
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3

The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

