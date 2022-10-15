State Rep. Tim Geitner resigns from Colorado General Assembly

Assistant House Minority Leader Tim Geitner on Friday confirmed his resignation from the legislature.

The Falcon Republican told Colorado Politics his resignation is effective Oct. 7.

“As was mentioned in the statement I shared when I announced that I would not be seeking re-election, my focus is shifting so I am able to spend more time with my two boys. With that goal in mind, and with the general election just around the corner, this was the best way to transition to what’s next for me, and allow Don Wilson, whom I am confident will be the HD20 representative, to best serve the district.”

He didn't elaborate on his reasons for leaving before his term officially ends, but Geitner, who holds the No. 2 House GOP leadership spot, already decided in February not to seek a third term in the legislature. He told supporters in an email that he wants to spend more time with the two sons he and his wife, El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner, teach at home.

"As many of you know, we are a family that values our faith and takes seriously our responsibility as homeschooling parents," Geitner wrote. "The many late nights I have fought under the gold dome, and numerous evenings and weekends spent defending our beloved Colorado have been a sacrifice my family willingly made. However, now with one teenage boy just a few years from leaving the nest, and a second son right behind him, Carrie and I believe that God is finally calling us to slow down and focus more on instilling our values, spending time with our boys, and honoring our family."

Geitner had hinted he won't stick around after this year's session ended. He said he's "committed to finishing this legislative strong" but added he plans to shift his focus after the conclusion of his term to "fulfill the most important role God has called me to — being a father."

Added Geitner: "My heart is extremely heavy to leave this great work. To all who have stood by me and my family along this journey, words cannot describe and I cannot fully express my gratitude. Nevertheless, now is the time to return to the battlefield in my own backyard, ensure my children have the family and father I never had, and pass the torch to others to continue fighting the ceaseless battle."

Geitner was first elected to represent House District 19 with 76% of the vote in 2018.

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated.