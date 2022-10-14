Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Swim and Dive Wins Ohio Invitational
ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio swimming and diving team wrapped up competition at the 2022 Ohio Invitational Saturday. At the end of the weekend, the Bobcats took the top spot in the invite with 1,805 points. Wingate followed with 1,088 points, Findlay (526) and Bellarmine (370). Session two started...
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Soccer Falls to Ball State
ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio soccer team (7-6-2, 3-4-1 MAC) returned to action on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 16), falling to Mid-American Conference foe Ball State (6-4-5, 5-1-2 MAC), 2-1, at Chessa Field. "I think we were feeling good after a good game at Central Michigan on Thursday," head coach...
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Volleyball Falls to Buffalo in Five
ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio volleyball team (10-8,4-3 MAC) started its weekend with a lost to Buffalo (11-9,3-5 MAC) in 5 sets (29-27, 19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 12-15) inside the Convocation Center on Friday (Oct. 14). The Ohio Bobcats were out hit by the Bulls, with Buffalo hitting .222 with...
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
WHIZ
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
WOUB
Athens waits on state funding to begin construction of new high school
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens High School looks pretty worn and dated compared to other high schools in southeast Ohio, a fact not lost on parents. A recent post in a Facebook forum for parents in the Athens school district mentioned visiting Logan High School for a soccer game and noted how beautiful the facility is.
Record-Herald
Jackson clinches share of FAC title
JACKSON — It was a match-up of the two remaining undefeated teams in the Frontier Athletic Conference Friday when the Washington Blue Lions visited Jackson High School to take on the Ironmen. Both teams were 3-0 in the conference going into the game. The Ironmen put their stamp on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life
MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
Ohio Hunter Tags Stud Buck from Small Property After Getting Permission from Landowner
Many deer hunters like to gripe about how property leasing and outfitters have ruined deer hunting. Private land, and the big bucks that can grow on it, have become such a valuable resource that it’s impossible to get hunting permission with a handshake anymore. But Luke Sheets, who lives in Lancaster, Ohio, proved that’s not exactly true. After watching deer on trail cameras during the lead-up to Ohio’s archery season, Sheets tagged a 13-point buck on opening day this year. He shot the buck with a crossbow on private land where he has permission to hunt.
WHIZ
Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
WTAP
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
Man accused in Pomeroy, Mason murders waves Meigs County preliminary hearing
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The case for a man accused of murdering two people in two different states on the same night will go to a grand jury on one of the cases against him. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, Wayne Leib Jr. waived his right to a preliminary hearing […]
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
WSAZ
Multiple injuries reported after crash
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Traffic is backed up Saturday evening after a crash along the Pomeroy-Mason bridge. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the crash happened after 8 p.m. Multiple people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. There’s no word on when the bridge will reopen to traffic....
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio Task Force Arrests Three for Drug Trafficking
On October 12, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield after an investigation prompted by numerous complaints from area residents involving drug and criminal activity at the home. The residence was secured by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
sciotopost.com
A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville
Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn’t new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
Comments / 0