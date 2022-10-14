ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Swim and Dive Wins Ohio Invitational

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio swimming and diving team wrapped up competition at the 2022 Ohio Invitational Saturday. At the end of the weekend, the Bobcats took the top spot in the invite with 1,805 points. Wingate followed with 1,088 points, Findlay (526) and Bellarmine (370). Session two started...
ATHENS, OH
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Soccer Falls to Ball State

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio soccer team (7-6-2, 3-4-1 MAC) returned to action on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 16), falling to Mid-American Conference foe Ball State (6-4-5, 5-1-2 MAC), 2-1, at Chessa Field. "I think we were feeling good after a good game at Central Michigan on Thursday," head coach...
ATHENS, OH
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Volleyball Falls to Buffalo in Five

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio volleyball team (10-8,4-3 MAC) started its weekend with a lost to Buffalo (11-9,3-5 MAC) in 5 sets (29-27, 19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 12-15) inside the Convocation Center on Friday (Oct. 14). The Ohio Bobcats were out hit by the Bulls, with Buffalo hitting .222 with...
ATHENS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 26 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOUB

Athens waits on state funding to begin construction of new high school

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens High School looks pretty worn and dated compared to other high schools in southeast Ohio, a fact not lost on parents. A recent post in a Facebook forum for parents in the Athens school district mentioned visiting Logan High School for a soccer game and noted how beautiful the facility is.
ATHENS, OH
Record-Herald

Jackson clinches share of FAC title

JACKSON — It was a match-up of the two remaining undefeated teams in the Frontier Athletic Conference Friday when the Washington Blue Lions visited Jackson High School to take on the Ironmen. Both teams were 3-0 in the conference going into the game. The Ironmen put their stamp on...
JACKSON, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life

MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
MARIETTA, OH
Outdoor Life

Ohio Hunter Tags Stud Buck from Small Property After Getting Permission from Landowner

Many deer hunters like to gripe about how property leasing and outfitters have ruined deer hunting. Private land, and the big bucks that can grow on it, have become such a valuable resource that it’s impossible to get hunting permission with a handshake anymore. But Luke Sheets, who lives in Lancaster, Ohio, proved that’s not exactly true. After watching deer on trail cameras during the lead-up to Ohio’s archery season, Sheets tagged a 13-point buck on opening day this year. He shot the buck with a crossbow on private land where he has permission to hunt.
LANCASTER, OH
WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Travel Maven

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MARIETTA, OH
WSAZ

Multiple injuries reported after crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Traffic is backed up Saturday evening after a crash along the Pomeroy-Mason bridge. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the crash happened after 8 p.m. Multiple people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. There’s no word on when the bridge will reopen to traffic....
POMEROY, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Task Force Arrests Three for Drug Trafficking

On October 12, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield after an investigation prompted by numerous complaints from area residents involving drug and criminal activity at the home. The residence was secured by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
NEW MARSHFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing

Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
LOGAN, OH
sciotopost.com

A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville

Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn’t new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy