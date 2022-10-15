ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

Hiker pinned under massive boulder for hours, sustains significant injuries

By Spencer McKee
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Photo Courtesy: Chelan County Mountain Rescue.

States away, a unique search and rescue operation took place that's reminiscent of the incident that inspired the movie 127 Hours, starring James Franco, but this time, someone was around to call for help.

According to Washington's Chelan County Sheriff's Office, a 28-year-old hiker from Montana became trapped in the area of Lake Viviane, south of Leavenworth, when a boulder the size of a refrigerator rolled onto his wrist and legs, pinning him in place hours from the trailhead.

With a friend at the time, Outdoor Life reports that the hiker, identified as Ben Delahunty, was relaxing on the boulder when it started to slide down a cliff, eventually stopping against a tree, but trapping Delahunty.

According to authorities, the friend was able to call for help at about 9:30 AM after the two were unable to move the giant rock.

As a search and rescue mission was planned, the remote location of Delahunty posed a unique issue. The long hike into the area would be very difficult to complete in a timely manner with equipment that was also capable of moving the boulder.

Thankfully, air assets were available to transport crew members and air bladders that were capable of lifting the rock to Delahunty's location. To access Delahunty, crews would need to rope up due to how dangerous the terrain was.

Photo Courtesy: Chelan County Mountain Rescue.

With the first crews arriving at the scene at about 12:20 PM, it would be two and a half hours before the air bladders successfully lifted the rock.

At that point, winds had picked up making it difficult to airlift Delahunty, who had sustained serious injuries, from the scene.

By 4:45 PM, a hoist mission was finally successful and Delahunty was transported to received medical care. He had significant injuries on a leg, but is expected to recover.

Rescuers hiked out, making it back to the trailhead at 11 PM – more than 13 hours after the initial report of the incident was received.

This incident shows how unpredictable nature can be at times, also showing how important it is to always be vigilant. Rockfalls and landslides can cause serious injury or death in Colorado, with risk sometimes even existing when when hiking on established class one trail. For example, Colorado Springs' popular Section 16 hike was shut down this year after a rock slide destroyed a 100-foot-long stretch of the trail with no warning.

Be aware of crashing noises taking place above you while hiking and if you see a few small rocks tumbling down a hillside, know that larger rocks may be on the way.

It's important to plan ahead for the event that you become immobilized on the trail, whether it's due to injury or a massive boulder pinning you in place. Not only is it important to have a reliable means of communication, like the GPS-powered Garmin inReach, it's also crucial to always let someone know where you're headed and when you're expecting to be back.

