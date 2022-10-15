ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado cities ranked among top 'glamping' spots in the country

By Spencer McKee
 2 days ago
The 'Camp Deck' room option. Photo Credit: Kinship Landing.

Do you like the idea of camping, but aren't a fan of actual camping? Glamping might be the outdoorsy activity for you!

Think of it as camping, but with a bit more luxury – a 'camping-style' set-up, but complete with amenities like bathrooms, air conditioning, and a real bed. Embarking on a glamping adventure can be a good way to escape regular routine without leaving comfort behind.

While Colorado is full of places that offer some of the best backcountry camping in the world, it's also a state where plenty of glamping options can be found.

A recent analysis from Upgraded Points compared 13 different ranking factors across American cities on a hunt to find the 'best places to glamp' and two Colorado spots ended up landing among the top 20 places nationwide.

Considering factors like number of glamping listings, pricing, and local recreation, Colorado Springs ranked 6th overall and Boulder ranked 10th. The top spot nationwide was Asheville, North Carolina.

One glamping option in Colorado Springs is especially unique – camping from the comfort of a new downtown hotel. Kinship Landing has a room option that allows guests to pitch a tent on turf, while not missing out on having a fire pit, a bathroom, bluetooth speakers, and a stunning view. Read more about this unique option here.

See the full analysis and read more about the methodology here.

