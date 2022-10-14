'A core value': Mayors endorse Proposition 308, which would grant in-state tuition to 'Dreamers'

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Mesa Mayor John Giles joined undocumented students and business owners in downtown Phoenix on Friday to urge voters to support Proposition 308.

The ballot measure would grant any student, regardless of status, the ability to pay tuition at in-state rates if they graduated from an Arizona high school and have lived in the state for two years before that.

A poll commissioned by the Yes on 308 campaign showed that two in three Arizona voters support the ballot measure.

Advocates of Proposition 308 tout the bipartisan support the ballot measure has received. The campaign recently released a letter signed by 28 prominent Republicans, including Arizona House Speaker Rep. Rusty Bowers and former Rep. Michelle Udall, asking conservative voters to support the measure.

Gallego, a Democrat, and Giles, a Republican, are optimistic that voters will see the value in supporting Proposition 308.

Education is a core value for Arizonans, Gallego said. "They deserve the same level playing field as their peers from high school."

Giles said the focus needs to move away from partisan arguments. It's an issue about workforce, the economy and fundamental fairness, he said.

Mayors look to expand workforce

The two mayors also say it will economically benefit to the state as businesses struggle with workforce issues.

Gallego said hers was the first office in Phoenix city government to hire "Dreamers" to her staff. "I want other employers to have the chance to have access to all these great young people," she said.

Giles said the passage of the measure would be good for society and the economy. As big companies like Google and Apple come to Mesa, ensuring there's an educated workforce available is important for the city's economic growth, he said.

"To deny (undocumented students) the opportunity to contribute to our society would be shameful," Giles said.

Right now there is more demand than supply of educated workers, Giles said. He wants to see students to use community colleges more. 'We ought to be incentivizing these kids to go to community college," he said.

'Dreamers' ask for voters to be their voice

Delia Rodriguez, 20, has lived in Arizona since she was 2 years old. She is a sophomore at Grand Canyon University studying social work. Rodriguez and many others who this ballot measure would impact can't vote, so she's asking voters to be their voice.

"I want (voters) to think about how it can potentially affect others," Rodriguez said.

The bipartisan support from Gallego and Giles reflects the measure is not a matter of politics but an opportunity to provide equity for education, she said.

Hazel Villatoro felt supported and joyful to see the two mayors at the news conference. "It gives you that happiness and sensation that it will happen," Villatoro said.

The 17-year-old graduated a year early from high school and is in her freshman year at GCU. She said she's following the example her older siblings set to get a higher education.

Impact of Proposition 308

In 2006, Arizona voters moved to restrict access to tuition and state-funded financial assistance to undocumented students.

Critics of Proposition 208 say giving undocumented students in-state tuition would be an economic burden on the state and that the current law should stay in place.

About 3,600 undocumented students a year in Arizona would be able to take advantage of the in-state rate, accordingthe American Immigration Council.

The organization's report also found that earning a college degree by paying in-state tuition would boost the earnings of Arizona’s Dreamers by more than $28 million annually and elevate their spending power by more than $23 million annually.

Proposition 308 is one of 10 ballot measures Arizona votes will decide on in November.

