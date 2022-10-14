ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

'A core value': Mayors endorse Proposition 308, which would grant in-state tuition to 'Dreamers'

By Maritza Dominguez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rltjm_0iZgKbbd00

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Mesa Mayor John Giles joined undocumented students and business owners in downtown Phoenix on Friday to urge voters to support Proposition 308.

The ballot measure would grant any student, regardless of status, the ability to pay tuition at in-state rates if they graduated from an Arizona high school and have lived in the state for two years before that.

A poll commissioned by the Yes on 308 campaign showed that two in three Arizona voters support the ballot measure.

Advocates of Proposition 308 tout the bipartisan support the ballot measure has received. The campaign recently released a letter signed by 28 prominent Republicans, including Arizona House Speaker Rep. Rusty Bowers and former Rep. Michelle Udall, asking conservative voters to support the measure.

Gallego, a Democrat, and Giles, a Republican, are optimistic that voters will see the value in supporting Proposition 308.

Education is a core value for Arizonans, Gallego said. "They deserve the same level playing field as their peers from high school."

Giles said the focus needs to move away from partisan arguments. It's an issue about workforce, the economy and fundamental fairness, he said.

Voting: Arizonans will decide these ballot measures in 2022

Mayors look to expand workforce

The two mayors also say it will economically benefit to the state as businesses struggle with workforce issues.

Gallego said hers was the first office in Phoenix city government to hire "Dreamers" to her staff. "I want other employers to have the chance to have access to all these great young people," she said.

Giles said the passage of the measure would be good for society and the economy. As big companies like Google and Apple come to Mesa, ensuring there's an educated workforce available is important for the city's economic growth, he said.

"To deny (undocumented students) the opportunity to contribute to our society would be shameful," Giles said.

Right now there is more demand than supply of educated workers, Giles said. He wants to see students to use community colleges more. 'We ought to be incentivizing these kids to go to community college," he said.

'Dreamers' ask for voters to be their voice

Delia Rodriguez, 20, has lived in Arizona since she was 2 years old. She is a sophomore at Grand Canyon University studying social work. Rodriguez and many others who this ballot measure would impact can't vote, so she's asking voters to be their voice.

"I want (voters) to think about how it can potentially affect others," Rodriguez said.

The bipartisan support from Gallego and Giles reflects the measure is not a matter of politics but an opportunity to provide equity for education, she said.

Hazel Villatoro felt supported and joyful to see the two mayors at the news conference. "It gives you that happiness and sensation that it will happen," Villatoro said.

The 17-year-old graduated a year early from high school and is in her freshman year at GCU. She said she's following the example her older siblings set to get a higher education.

Impact of Proposition 308

In 2006, Arizona voters moved to restrict access to tuition and state-funded financial assistance to undocumented students.

Critics of Proposition 208 say giving undocumented students in-state tuition would be an economic burden on the state and that the current law should stay in place.

About 3,600 undocumented students a year in Arizona would be able to take advantage of the in-state rate, accordingthe American Immigration Council.

The organization's report also found that earning a college degree by paying in-state tuition would boost the earnings of Arizona’s Dreamers by more than $28 million annually and elevate their spending power by more than $23 million annually.

Proposition 308 is one of 10 ballot measures Arizona votes will decide on in November.

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa/Gilbert and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on Twitter @maritzacdom.

If this story mattered to you, please support our work. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 9

Aaron King
2d ago

will the state pay my daughter's, who was born here, college tuition? I feel for these kids I truly do. and I believe they should have been given a path to citizenship a long time ago. but I also believe they can get jobs out of high school and pay for their college. or their parents who I'm sure are working somewhere can do like I will and pay for my daughter's

Reply
2
B C
2d ago

A core value for whom? Leftists who crave spending other people's money and giving away benefits? No!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prescottenews.com

Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square

When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
ARIZONA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

In race to become Arizona's top election official, 'it's a complete dichotomy of a choice'

The midterm elections are about three weeks away, and in some states around the country, many voters believe democracy itself is on the ballot. Arizona is one of several battlegrounds where candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump headlined a rally recently in Mesa, Arizona, propping up candidates like Kari Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state.
ARIZONA STATE
recordpatriot.com

On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot

PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
ARIZONA STATE
Fronteras Desk

Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins

Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
TUCSON, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says

(The Center Square) - In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona politics: Kari Lake touts lack of political experience

As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Kari Lake. Kari Lake touts lack of political experience. By Francesca D’Annunzio, Special for Cronkite...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
GILBERT, AZ
NBC News

iVote to spend $5 million in Arizona Secretary of State race

IVote, a group that works to elect Democratic Secretaries of State, will spend $5 million on an ad campaign in Arizona to boost Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and attack his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem. In 2018, the group spent $3 million in the state's Secretary of State...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create

Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
kjzz.org

Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase

Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy