Co-ops and condos with commercial space got hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with businesses folding and stores standing vacant. Bottom lines for those co-ops and condos suffered accordingly. Now, Crain's reports, there's a ray of good news. Rents for retail spaces in Manhattan, one of the hardest-hit sectors in the city, have seen their first uptick in six years, reaching $607 per square foot, according to data from brokerage firm CBRE.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO