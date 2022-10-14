Read full article on original website
Road work continuing nightly between Colorado Springs and Fountain; expect closures on I-25 and South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As road work continues just south of the Springs, drivers can expect overnight closures to remain in place for the next few days. CDOT says northbound I-25 between mile markers 127-136 and westbound South Academy just under the interstate will be shut down starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Robber remains at large after holding up north Springs business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are looking for a robber who held up a store in broad daylight Tuesday. Witnesses told police a white man in ski mask walked into the business just after 10:20 a.m., pulled out a gun, and ordered an employee to give him money. The employee did what he said, and the suspect fled.
City tree damages woman's fence, but she won't get help paying for a fix
Sometimes the city owned trees break or fall causing damage at nearby homes and property, but getting the city to help pay for repairs isn’t always an easy request.
Colorado Springs to hire park rangers to help address safety concerns along trails
Next year, Colorado Springs is planning to hire park rangers to help address safety concerns, particularly along trails, among other investments in the parks system. Colorado Springs City Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune praised the addition of park rangers that will help supplement police response to issues, including homeless camps along trails.
Salt Canyon Fire burning along Highway 115 just north of Florence near County Road F45
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews continue working to control a wildland fire burning along Highway 115. According to officials with Fort Carson, the fire began Tuesday afternoon, off-post along the highway, then spread into an adjacent a Fort Carson training area. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office told KRDO dispatch...
Woman run over & killed by fire department brush truck identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman who was run over by a Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Brush Truck Sunday afternoon on Oct. 16, has been identified. Margaret Miller was reportedly underneath blankets among other debris when she was run over by a CSFD Brush Truck that was attempting to turn west in a dirt parking […]
Man threatens sanitation workers with gun east of Old Colorado City
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is in custody following an incident in which he threatened a sanitation worker with a gun following an argument. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill division responded just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1600 block of West Colorado Avenue, just southeast […]
Starr Kempf's Kinetic Sculptures Skillfully Merge Art and Engineering
(Colorado Springs, CO) Starr Kempf created the unexpected. He made magnificent steel masterpieces that gracefully move with the wind. Starr Kempf was a talented artist who called Colorado Springs home for almost fifty years. He arrived in the 1940s and purchased land in North Cheyenne Canyon, not far from the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center. The property became his home, workshop, and sculpture gallery.
Roundabout planned for Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs at El Paso and Douglas County line
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A temporary traffic signal is set up along Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs at Palmer Divide Avenue, with plans to replace it with a roundabout. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are reporting the temporary traffic signal was put in place...
Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city's first allocation of federal funding from the Congressional infrastructure bill will be spent on preparing to replace two key bridges on Fillmore Street, just east of Interstate 25 and on both sides of the Mark Dabling Boulevard intersection. KRDO The city will receive $750,000 for planning work to The post Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor appeared first on KRDO.
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Colorado Springs (CO) Fire Department Truck
The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) Oct. 16—A woman was killed Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a brush truck belonging to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, according to a news release from the Police Department. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in Dorchester Park near Nevada Avenue and...
The Chile & Frijoles festivities through different perspectives
On Saturday, Sept. 24th, early morning, the Pueblo community came for the second day of the Chile & Frijoles Festival. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival highlighted Pueblo’s growing agriculture. It promoted fresh, locally produced goods at numerous farm stands and specialty shops operating year-round during the festival.
Car and home hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs, police say
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after reports of a disturbance and shots fired early in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in southeast Colorado Springs. At around 1 a.m., officers received reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, off of East Fountain Boulevard and west of […]
Brown. Smelly. Kills houseplants: Residents in a southern Colorado town boil over their tap water
COLORADO CITY — It smells like pond water, leaves laundry dirty and kills the houseplants. It sometimes comes out of the faucet brown. And residents frequently get notices that the levels of two potential carcinogens in their tap water are too high. “I don’t even give it to my...
Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
Investigation ongoing, police speak after person hit by brush truck
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) 10/17/22. Wheat Ridge Police ask for help locating Escalade in this video. Call 303-235-2945 with info.
AMBER Alert issued in Colorado on Tuesday; photos included
Colorado Springs considers hiring 4 park rangers. WATCH: Take a closer look at the new Acacia Park playground!. Acacia Park is Colorado Springs' oldest park. In 2019, voters approved a new playground for the 21st century.
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
Colorado Police Get Creepy 911 Call From Empty Funeral Home (AUDIO)
This is CRAZY or maybe just really creepy. An emergency dispatcher in the city of Pueblo, Colorado received a 911 call from a funeral home around 3:30 am and things got rather creepy when the call disconnected after the dispatcher answered it. The dispatcher called the funeral home back and...
Minor jaywalking hit by car on North Carefree Circ. & taken to hospital
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A minor was hit by a car while jaywalking and taken to the hospital Saturday evening on Oct. 15, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Shortly after 5 p.m., a driver reported that their vehicle had struck a pedestrian on North Carefree Circle west of Academy. The driver requested medical […]
