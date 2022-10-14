ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo West, CO

KKTV

Road work continuing nightly between Colorado Springs and Fountain; expect closures on I-25 and South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As road work continues just south of the Springs, drivers can expect overnight closures to remain in place for the next few days. CDOT says northbound I-25 between mile markers 127-136 and westbound South Academy just under the interstate will be shut down starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Robber remains at large after holding up north Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are looking for a robber who held up a store in broad daylight Tuesday. Witnesses told police a white man in ski mask walked into the business just after 10:20 a.m., pulled out a gun, and ordered an employee to give him money. The employee did what he said, and the suspect fled.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man threatens sanitation workers with gun east of Old Colorado City

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is in custody following an incident in which he threatened a sanitation worker with a gun following an argument. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill division responded just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1600 block of West Colorado Avenue, just southeast […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Jill

Starr Kempf's Kinetic Sculptures Skillfully Merge Art and Engineering

(Colorado Springs, CO) Starr Kempf created the unexpected. He made magnificent steel masterpieces that gracefully move with the wind. Starr Kempf was a talented artist who called Colorado Springs home for almost fifty years. He arrived in the 1940s and purchased land in North Cheyenne Canyon, not far from the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center. The property became his home, workshop, and sculpture gallery.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city's first allocation of federal funding from the Congressional infrastructure bill will be spent on preparing to replace two key bridges on Fillmore Street, just east of Interstate 25 and on both sides of the Mark Dabling Boulevard intersection. KRDO The city will receive $750,000 for planning work to The post Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csupueblotoday.com

The Chile & Frijoles festivities through different perspectives

On Saturday, Sept. 24th, early morning, the Pueblo community came for the second day of the Chile & Frijoles Festival. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival highlighted Pueblo’s growing agriculture. It promoted fresh, locally produced goods at numerous farm stands and specialty shops operating year-round during the festival.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

Colorado Police Get Creepy 911 Call From Empty Funeral Home (AUDIO)

This is CRAZY or maybe just really creepy. An emergency dispatcher in the city of Pueblo, Colorado received a 911 call from a funeral home around 3:30 am and things got rather creepy when the call disconnected after the dispatcher answered it. The dispatcher called the funeral home back and...
PUEBLO, CO

