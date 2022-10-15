Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Royale’s Special Heart Foundation receives huge donation from fraternity
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Royale’s Special Heart Foundation in Dothan received a generous donation from the local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Every year, during the fraternity’s state meeting they make a donation to a non profit 501-c3 organization. With the Dothan chapter —...
wdhn.com
2022 New Brockton H.S. Homecoming Queen
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight we continue high school pigskin footaggeee”, a special congratulations to the New Brockton High School Homecoming Queen. At Gamecock Stadium earlier Friday, New Brockton High School Senior Anna Clark was crowned. that school’s 2022 Homecoming Queen, her escort was Colton McClenny. She is...
wtvy.com
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
wdhn.com
Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
wtvy.com
Masks once again required at Southeast Health
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday. The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and...
wtvy.com
Florala @ Elba | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Florala takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
Troy Messenger
It’s Pike County Fair Time!
The nip in the air let’s us know that the Pike County fair is just around the corner. Actually, it’s even closer than that, said Kathy Sneed, publicity chair for the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club. The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18...
wtvy.com
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 10 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV). Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
wtvy.com
Ashford @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Ashford takes on New Brockton. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
wtvy.com
Wiregrass queens arrive in Dothan for Peanut Festival Pageant
Out of 700 pallet companies nationwide, Summerford is one of 10 running both machines. $19.3 Million is being distributed to communities and counties across Alabama. In total, the department has raised over $100,000, specifically for Children’s of Alabama’s Developmental Therapeutics Program. Former school police officer guilty on three...
wtvy.com
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Updated: 22 hours ago. Patrons in the mall say they witnessed an argument in the food court, which...
The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs. Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time since 2017, the Rehobeth Rebels will take on the Tigers from Eufaula. Rehobeth is winless all-time in the matchup 12 times but will look to get win number 1 in the 13th attempt. Rehobeth is coming off a big 42-7 win over Greenville, while Eufaula is looking […]
Andalusia Star News
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
wdhn.com
Pediatrician urges vaccines for children ahead of ‘rough’ flu season
Enterprise, Ala. (WDHN) — Dr. Nola Ernest, a pediatrician at the Enterprise Pediatric Clinic is just one of the health leaders urging flu shots as her research predicts a rough season this year. “One of those is what the flu season was like in the southern hemisphere and it...
wdhn.com
A Federal CDBG grant will pay to repave roads in Geneva County’s Bellwood Community
BELLWOOD, Ala. (WDHN)—In Geneva County, a Bellwood community resident says it’s like Christmas a few months early. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says this week, the county commission learned that Bellwood will receive state and federal dollars to repave roads that haven’t received much attention since the 19-fifties and sixties.
wtvy.com
Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. According to information provided by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the closures will affect the following roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow:
wdhn.com
Level Plains clean-up days
Level Plains is holding its annual fall clean-up through tomorrow. It is a time for Dale County city to provide its residents a chance to spruce up around their homes “free” of charge. Large dumpsters have been located behind the Level Plains Volunteer Fire Department. The town’s mayor,...
wdhn.com
First taste of winter comes this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Skies will remain mostly clear for the remainder of the night as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Sunday will be nice once again, with sunshine and a couple high clouds. Most locations will top out in the mid 80s like today. A shower or two cannot be ruled out during the evening hours as moisture makes its return to the region ahead of our next front.
