Teaneck, NJ

New aviation center in Brooklyn school takes students to new heights

The opening of a new aviation center inside a Brooklyn school is set on teaching students how to take to the air and fly a plane. Brooklyn students opened the door to the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Aviation Center full of flight simulators. Students can learn how to take off, fly a plane and land successfully using the simulation technology.
