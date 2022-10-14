Read full article on original website
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Man Who Delivered Beers to American Soldiers in During the Vietnam WarHdogarManhattan, NY
New York Passes Law Limiting Class SizesBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Death of Abused NYC Carriage HorseBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Google Maps Calls New York’s Tent City - Adams Tent CityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Yonkers PD's new e-bike provides step toward community-focused policing one pedal at a time
Yonkers police have a new e-bike to help enhance community policing and help response time.
‘This didn’t have to happen.’ Residents displaced by East Orange fire say city ignored their concerns
Displaced residents in East Orange say a major fire that destroyed an abandoned home could have been avoided.
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
Power restored in Monmouth County following major outage
The power has been restored in Monmouth County and surrounding areas following a major outage.
Search for missing 20-year-old Princeton University student moves to water, specifically Carnegie Lake
Police are searching for 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie, a junior at Princeton University who was last seen Friday around 3 a.m. in the vicinity of Scully Hall.
Fire at Middletown apartment complex spurs evacuation of over 50 residents
Dozens of residents at a Middletown apartment complex for seniors and disabled people were evacuated this morning following a fire.
News 12 gets sneak peek of West Nyack park ahead of its opening to public
The $4.4 million project received $1.3 million in state grants to mitigate flooding in the area and recreate wetlands.
Bergen County home goes up in flames
Police say flames erupted Sunday morning at a home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River.
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance.
Road repairs cause disruption of water service in Monroe
Officials announced on Facebook that the water department will be doing road repairs in water district #1 around Rye Hill Road and High Ridge Road.
Students question safety at Ramapo College after violent campus abduction
A petition to add more security cameras and emergency blue light boxes at Ramapo College now has thousands of signatures, after a student was allegedly abducted by her boyfriend at knifepoint on campus last week.
New aviation center in Brooklyn school takes students to new heights
The opening of a new aviation center inside a Brooklyn school is set on teaching students how to take to the air and fly a plane. Brooklyn students opened the door to the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Aviation Center full of flight simulators. Students can learn how to take off, fly a plane and land successfully using the simulation technology.
Police deem suspicious package outside Montrose high school was not a safety threat
The package was found outside Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose. Police did a sweep of the building and found the bag wasn't a safety threat.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
FDNY: Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 29-year-old in critical condition
Police say the car that struck the woman was left at the scene, but the driver fled.
UPDATE: Arrest warrant details Lyft driver’s injuries after attack, how Darien police caught suspect
The Lyft passenger accused of stabbing a driver over the summer during a trip through Darien is now being held at Bridgeport Correctional Center on $500,000 bond.
Educators rally at City Hall to protest late payments by the DOE
Nearly 100 people gathered on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday ahead of a hearing to protest not getting paid on time by the Department of Education.
Police: 40-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; suspect at large
Police say a man was fatally shot in Williamsbridge overnight.
Man allegedly exposed himself to girl as she was walking by him near NJ educational facility
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has arrested a man they say allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile victim in the area of an educational facility located in Montgomery Township.
Police: 20-year-old Princeton University student goes missing
A Princeton University student has been reported missing, and police are asking for the public’s help finding her.
