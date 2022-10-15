ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies Put Braves on Edge of Elimination with 9-1 Game 3 NLDS Win

By Jack Vita
 2 days ago

The Atlanta Braves' 2022 season could end on Saturday, as the Philadelphia Phillies made a statement 9-1 victory Friday afternoon in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies lead the Braves 2-1 in the NLDS.

If the Atlanta Braves are to repeat as World Series champions in 2022, they will have to do so the hard way.

The Philadelphia Phillies have cornered the Braves to the edge of elimination, as the Phillies crushed Atlanta 9-1 in game three of the National League Division Series. The Phillies took a 2-1 NLDS lead and can clinch their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2010 with a win at home Saturday.

The Braves are going to need to steal a game on the road Saturday with veteran pitcher Charlie Morton on the mound, in order to force a game five at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday.

The Phillies have yet to reveal their pitching plans for game four. The Braves have seen the Phillies' top three starters, Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, this week.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson could give the ball to Noah Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson in a closeout game Saturday. He could also make it a bullpen day, or have Suarez pitch on three days rest.

The Phillies hung five runs on Braves rookie Spencer Strider through 2.1 innings, in Strider's first appearance since sustaining an oblique injury Sept. 18 in his club's 5-2 win over the Phillies.

Strider worked with ease through the first two innings, sitting down the first six batters he faced.

Strider was not his usual self after that, however. Rhy Hoskins crushed a three-run home run off of Strider in the third inning , to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead. The fastball Strider threw right down the middle to Hoskins was 93.8 mph, tied for the slowest fastball of Strider's career.

The offensive outpouring continued for the Phillies, as Bryce Harper ripped a two-run homer, extending his club's lead to 6-0.

The Braves had several chances to cut into the Phillies' lead, but only came away with one run, stranding eight men on base.

The Phillies added to a 6-1 lead in the seventh inning, as Harper doubled home Matt Vierling. Then, the next batter, Nick Castellanos, singled home Harper and J.T. Realmuto, making it 9-1.

Friday, the Phillies won their first home playoff game since Oct. 1, 2011. Saturday, they will have a chance to clinch a trip to their first National League Championship Series since 2010.

The Braves now face something they never faced during their 2021 World Series run: an elimination game. It will be interesting to see how they handle their first elimination game since 2020, when they lost game seven of the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ROB THOMSON SAYS "NO CHANCE" FOR CHANGE AT TOP OF PHILLIES' LINEUP: Philadelphia Phillies' manager Rob Thomson asserted that there would be no change at the top of the team's lineup, despite struggles.

"IT'S REALLY GOOD TO BE HOME," SAYS AARON NOLA ON NLDS GAME 3 START: Aaron Nola will start the most important game the Philadelphia Phillies have hosted at Citizens Bank Park since 2011.

Comments / 0

 

