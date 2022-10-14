ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State was off to a hot 5-0 start, just like 2021, and after a big loss to Michigan on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are 5-1, just like 2021. In 2021, and in years past, the blue and white has had one loss derail its season after a hot start. Penn State lost to Iowa on the road and then the following week was upset by Illinois at home.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO