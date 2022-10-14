ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Run defense nonexistent for Penn State football in blowout loss to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State’s defense had one of the worst performances against the run in program history against Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines shredded the Nittany Lions’ defensive front to the tune of 418 rushing yards, the third-highest total in Penn State history and the most since 1997.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Penn State isn’t allowing Michigan loss to ‘linger,’ looking to be 1-0 next week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State was off to a hot 5-0 start, just like 2021, and after a big loss to Michigan on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are 5-1, just like 2021. In 2021, and in years past, the blue and white has had one loss derail its season after a hot start. Penn State lost to Iowa on the road and then the following week was upset by Illinois at home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

