Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Related
Digital Collegian
A pair of Penn State women's hockey juniors were recognized for strong performances this week
Two Penn State players were recognized with CHA weekly honors after notable performances last week. Junior goalie Josie Bothun was named the CHA Goaltender of the Week, while junior Lyndie Lobdell took home Defenseman of the Week following the 1-0-1 stretch for the blue and white. Bothun racked up 49...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey takes care of business on the road in win over Kent State
Penn State reached its 13th win of the season after a low intensity matchup against Kent State. The Nittany Lions topped the Golden Flashes by a score of 3-0, improving its winning streak to five games. The Golden Flashes have had an on-and-off season so far, falling to 6-7 after...
Digital Collegian
No. 25 Penn State women’s soccer plays as cohesive unit in dominant win over Michigan
Pure, unadulterated dominance. Battling through an up-and-down season, Penn State showed out for a second straight game on both ends of the field. Ending its last home game of the year with a win, the blue and white triumphed against Michigan 3-0. Penn State now is 7-1-1 while playing on...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball’s Makenna Marisa selected to annual Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List
With just under a month to go before the season tips off, Penn State is seeing one of its own earning national attention. Senior guard Makenna Marisa was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List on Monday. Fresh off a First-Team All-Big Ten junior season, Marisa averaged over 22...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Michigan loss was ugly but not surprising or overly problematic for Penn State football
Let’s be Frank, just like in the words of PJ Mustipher, that loss to Michigan was embarrassing. But it really isn’t surprising or even that detrimental for this Penn State program. A 5-0 start to the season and a dominating win at Auburn probably made the Nittany Lion...
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State ties No. 14 Boston College, fails to secure 1st series sweep of young season
A day after defeating Boston College on the road, Penn State returned to Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. After its 3-2 win Friday night, the blue and white squad looked for a second straight win — as it had yet to do so this season. About two minutes...
Digital Collegian
Michigan downs Penn State football with dominant run game as Nittany Lions fall to 5-1
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A sea of maize, a tipped-ball-bouncing-off-of-a-helmet interception and a halftime tunnel scuffle amidst a Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra performance made Penn State’s trip to Michigan interesting to say the least. At times, it didn’t feel like a real football game was being played,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey holds on late, secures ranked nonconference win against Boston College
It took a statement game to get back in the win column. In coach Jeff Kampersal’s 400th career win, Penn State managed to take home in the first game of its series against Boston College. Coming off of back to back losses last weekend, the Nittany Lions went into...
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
Digital Collegian
Run defense nonexistent for Penn State football in blowout loss to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State’s defense had one of the worst performances against the run in program history against Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines shredded the Nittany Lions’ defensive front to the tune of 418 rushing yards, the third-highest total in Penn State history and the most since 1997.
Digital Collegian
After 5 back-and-forth sets, Penn State women’s volleyball takes down Iowa on the road
Penn State takes down the hardworking Hawkeyes. In a wild Saturday night showdown against Iowa, the No. 14 Nittany Lions upended the Hawkeyes and picked up their fourth consecutive weekend split. Extending its record against Iowa to 42-0 all time, the blue and white rebounded from last night’s sweep against...
Digital Collegian
Breaking down Penn State football’s ‘2 positives’ from Saturday’s ugly loss at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It likely means your team didn’t execute when you can count on one hand the number of successful plays it had. Drowned in a sea of maize, Penn State struggled to find its stroke over four quarters of football in its 41-17 loss at Michigan.
Digital Collegian
No. 20 Penn State men’s hockey blanks Mercyhurst to complete series sweep, moves to 4-0 on year
For another consecutive night, Penn State dominated from start to finish, this time in Erie, Pennsylvania. The blue and white defeated Mercyhurst 4-1, earning a sweep of the in-state foes’ home-and-home series. Similar to most outings, Penn State came out firing on all cylinders on both sides of the...
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
Digital Collegian
Women’s soccer discusses Payton Linnehan’s return, Penn State’s victory over Wisconsin
Payton Linnehan’s return has been valuable for Penn State women’s soccer with its 3-0 victory over Wisconsin to prove it. “She’s a difference-maker,” head coach Erica Dambach said. Linnehan scored Penn State’s second goal of the game. “I haven’t scored in a while, so it...
Digital Collegian
Penn State isn’t allowing Michigan loss to ‘linger,’ looking to be 1-0 next week
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State was off to a hot 5-0 start, just like 2021, and after a big loss to Michigan on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are 5-1, just like 2021. In 2021, and in years past, the blue and white has had one loss derail its season after a hot start. Penn State lost to Iowa on the road and then the following week was upset by Illinois at home.
Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel
The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football falls in the rankings after loss to Michigan
Penn State fell in the rankings for the first time this season after the first loss of the season to Michigan. After losing 41-17, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 16 in the rankings from No. 10 last week. Penn State is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll,...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan
It’s time for a lowdown leveling with players and fans, and even James Franklin can’t talk his way out of it this time. The only cure is a slow, steady, and resolute recovery. And plenty of loose ends and unhinged parts are lying around after that destruction in Ann Arbor.
Comments / 0