Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
Wet roads lead to several wrecks in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM reported two wrecks Sunday afternoon, declaring “Road conditions are deteriorating due to continuous rain. Slow it down if you are on the roads!”. The first wreck was a single vehicle crash that took place on Highway 322 near CR 243A. The...
Texas Man Dies After Colliding With Deer on ATV
A Texas man lost his life recently in California after his ATV collided with a deer while riding in Rusk County. Officials note that the man had been riding on a local trail along a popular route when the deadly accident occurred. The victim was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle upon impact. The rider was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
3 arrested in late-night Marshall shooting
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people were arrested in connection with reports of gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood Thursday night. The Marshall Police Department said in a release Friday that police were called to the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street after reports of gunfire just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.
City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife
A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
2 East Texans arrested after water truck reported stolen, $60,000 in property recovered
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and $60,000 worth of stolen property was found by East Texas officials on Monday. On Oct. 9, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called because a water truck was allegedly stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The vehicle had a value of about […]
1 dead after Panola County wreck caused by alleged failure to yield right of way
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a wreck in Panola County on Thursday, officials said. According to a preliminary report from DPS, 44-year-old James B. Peloquin of De Berry was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado west on CR 305, around three miles south of Carthage around 4:55 p.m. At the same […]
3 arrested, including teen, after shooting in Marshall neighborhood
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested in Marshall Thursday in connection to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood. At around 10:15 p.m., a call came in to first responders reporting gunshots in the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street. Officers arrived in the area and found an unoccupied white four-door vehicle with […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: SH 64 blocked in Rusk County after major crash
UPDATE: Officials said one lane is open with deputies alternating traffic control. “A significant cleanup is necessary,” officials said. “Expect delays of up to an hour unless you seek an alternate route.” RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash has closed a portion of State Highway 64, and officials said drivers are encouraged to […]
Crews working to put out house fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Smith County fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the area of CR 330 and CR 331 Thursday afternoon, officials said. As of 4:55 p.m. crews continued to work to put out the fire. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Baron Wedgeworth, it is believed […]
1 hospitalized after major wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is working a major wreck on I-20 in Smith County Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Eastbound traffic is being impacted by a two-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries near mile marker 545. At the time of the first call to 911, at least one of the vehicles was on fire, officials […]
