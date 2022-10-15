ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 transported by ambulance after crash on Loop 323

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on Loop 323. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was taken in an ambulance after a crash involving one vehicle and a motorcycle on Loop 323 on Friday. The wreck happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive. All westbound lanes of traffic are being blocked off on and rerouted […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wet roads lead to several wrecks in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM reported two wrecks Sunday afternoon, declaring “Road conditions are deteriorating due to continuous rain. Slow it down if you are on the roads!”. The first wreck was a single vehicle crash that took place on Highway 322 near CR 243A. The...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Outsider.com

Texas Man Dies After Colliding With Deer on ATV

A Texas man lost his life recently in California after his ATV collided with a deer while riding in Rusk County. Officials note that the man had been riding on a local trail along a popular route when the deadly accident occurred. The victim was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle upon impact. The rider was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
CARTHAGE, TX
ktalnews.com

3 arrested in late-night Marshall shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people were arrested in connection with reports of gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood Thursday night. The Marshall Police Department said in a release Friday that police were called to the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street after reports of gunfire just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife

A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: SH 64 blocked in Rusk County after major crash

UPDATE: Officials said one lane is open with deputies alternating traffic control. “A significant cleanup is necessary,” officials said. “Expect delays of up to an hour unless you seek an alternate route.” RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash has closed a portion of State Highway 64, and officials said drivers are encouraged to […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

UPDATE: Officials ID East Texas man who allegedly stabbed victim, assaulted 2 others with vehicle and set camper on fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting three people Sunday morning. According to the HCSO, on Sunday around 2:20 a.m., officials received multiple emergency calls regarding a large disturbance on Private Rd. 3454. Authorities say the caller...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

