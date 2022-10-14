Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
'Black Sheep' Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch Seahawks Remark
Russell Wilson is facing national criticism as the former Seattle Seahawks QB has hit a rough patch with his new Denver Broncos team. But the nine-time Pro Bowler - traded away by Seattle in exchange for multiple first and second-round draft picks, plus a trio of key players, with Wilson getting a new contract worth $245 million over five years - has the support of sorts from old teammate Marshawn Lynch.
Just what Seahawks’ so-far awful defense doesn’t need: Al Woods missing from its middle
The big nose tackle co-captain has been ine of the few positives in what’s been a truly bad unit. He’s doubtful to play vs. Arizona.
Yardbarker
'I'm Ready!' Rookie Kenneth Walker Takes Over as Seahawks Move Rashaad Penny
The Seattle Seahawks are officially passing the torch at running back ... but that doesn't mean Rashaad Penny won't eventually return to attempt to re-grab it. “It’s really a heartbreaker for a kid who has really bounced back into the limelight of our program,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on The Brock and Salk Show of the roster move that now has Penny on IR after the 26-year-old back suffered a fractured fibula in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. “He’s been through such a long haul, it’s really just a heartbreaking loss for him.''
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Patriots' Stevenson shows a nose for the end zone
Responding to heavier workload, second-year back shows he fits Patriots' style. Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster finally clicks with Patrick Mahomes.
NFL・
Detroit Lions mentioned as trade partner for Seattle Seahawks
Who would be included in a trade between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks?Will the Detroit Lions trade for CB Sidney Jones?. Heading into the 2022 season, the thought by most was that Amani Oruwariye would be the Detroit Lions No. 1 CB and that Jeff Okudah would be the No. 2.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 6 vs. Arizona
Welcome to Game 6 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks host Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks return home to face division rival Arizona.
NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Arizona Cardinals will travel to the Pacific Northwest for an NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Seahawks prediction and pick. The Cardinals lost 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. Amazingly, the Cards have...
Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. The Raiders are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Raiders are -320 on...
Yardbarker
The Arizona Cardinals’ Offense Struggles in a 19-9 Loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Week six for the Arizona Cardinals was a great example of a team being completely outcoached by their opponent. The Cardinals fell to the Seahawks, 19-9, in a game where they only led for 4 minutes. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense failed to score a single touchdown against the worst defense in...
Takeaways in Cardinals' 19-9 loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season with a 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. They played well defensively, made a play on special teams and were awful on offense. They are now in last place in the division and 0-2 in division play. They...
Cardinals Center Rodney Hudson, Six Others Inactive vs. Seattle
The inactives for Week 6's matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have been released.
Comments / 0