'Black Sheep' Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch Seahawks Remark

Russell Wilson is facing national criticism as the former Seattle Seahawks QB has hit a rough patch with his new Denver Broncos team. But the nine-time Pro Bowler - traded away by Seattle in exchange for multiple first and second-round draft picks, plus a trio of key players, with Wilson getting a new contract worth $245 million over five years - has the support of sorts from old teammate Marshawn Lynch.
'I'm Ready!' Rookie Kenneth Walker Takes Over as Seahawks Move Rashaad Penny

The Seattle Seahawks are officially passing the torch at running back ... but that doesn't mean Rashaad Penny won't eventually return to attempt to re-grab it. “It’s really a heartbreaker for a kid who has really bounced back into the limelight of our program,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on The Brock and Salk Show of the roster move that now has Penny on IR after the 26-year-old back suffered a fractured fibula in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. “He’s been through such a long haul, it’s really just a heartbreaking loss for him.''
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 6 vs. Arizona

Welcome to Game 6 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks host Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks return home to face division rival Arizona.
