CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
Knicks add former four-star recruit James Akinjo
The New York Knicks have signed undrafted James Akinjo to an Exhibit 10 deal to complete their 20-man preseason roster. After going undrafted, Akinjo played for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League, averaging 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games. But his poor shooting, his biggest weakness in college, still persisted in the pros. He never shot more than 38.3 percent in college and he was worse in the NBA Summer League, hitting only 3 of 23 from the field over three games.
Yardbarker
Timberwolves to Sign, Waive Emmanuel Mudiay
Mudiay, 25, is 6-foot-3 and was drafted by the Nuggets with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015. He has been a solid pro, but fairly inconsistent since, carrying career averages of 11.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He signed a 10-day hardship exception with the Kings in December.
NBC Sports
Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster
The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Yardbarker
Giannis' younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, receives two-way contract from Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls now have an Antetokounmpo on their roster — just not the one with which most basketball fans are familiar. The team has signed Giannis Antetokounmpo's younger brother, Kostas, to a two-way contract. Kostas is a promising young player with plenty of potential. At only 24 years...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't play at Cleveland
Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Browns. Jones was forced out of New England's win versus Detroit in Week 5 early with an ankle injury, and he'll now have to miss his first game this season. Until he's ready to play again, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Jones should see more reps on the boundaries.
NFL・
San Antonio Spurs Waive Alize Johnson
The San Antonio Spurs announced on Saturday that they have waived forward Alize Johnson, who has played for the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans.
Suns' Devin Booker Gives Thoughts on Season Opener vs. Luka Doncic's Mavs
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Doesn't travel with team
Davis (back) won't play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Kings as a precautionary measure, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis dealt with minor back tightness earlier in the preseason, and he didn't travel with the Lakers to Sacramento ahead of the team's final exhibition matchup. Since the 28-year-old's absence is labeled as precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the Lakers' regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 18, but it's not yet clear whether the back issue will be a lingering concern early in the year.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Returns to lineup Friday
Towns will play and start in Friday's preseason matchup against the Nets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Towns missed Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers due to rest. With the star big man back in the lineup, he will start his first game alongside newcomer Rudy Gobert. Friday's game will give a good indication of what to expect in the regular season with the two centers in the lineup together.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Goes 6-for-6 in preseason loss
Gobert finished Friday's loss to the Nets with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals over 30 minutes. Gobert was perfect from the field in the defeat but went just 4-for-10 from the charity stripe. He didn't register any blocks but still made an impact on the defensive end with four steals. Efficiency is a big part of Gobert's offensive game -- he's a career 65.3 percent shooter -- which helps make up for the fact that he's not a big-time scorer and isn't a good free-throw shooter. Despite the holes in his game, he's a valuable fantasy asset due to his elite rebounding and shot-blocking prowess.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Toronto Raptors
Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Goes through practice
Beasley (ankle) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Though he's not yet practicing in full while he manages the sprained left ankle, Beasley has a few more days to get healthier before the Jazz open their season Wednesday against the Nuggets. If Beasley doesn't start in the backcourt alongside Mike Conley and Collin Sexton, he should serve as one of Utah's primary scorers off the bench alongside 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
OKC Thunder news: Adam Mokoka waived, Scotty Hopson signed
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Saturday that they have signed guard Scotty Hopson and waived guard Adam Mokoka. The Thunder signed Mokoka on Wednesday but did not appear in preseason for the team. Hopson played in one game with the Thunder last season. In 32 games last season with...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
Yardbarker
Report: Suns Waive Adonnis Arms, Saben Lee, and Timothe Luwawu- Cabborot
This move now has the team set at 16 players as they’re trying to cut it down right before the start of the season. These three players were all training camp invites that played in the final preseason game of the season. Unfortunately none of them made the cut as they’re now looking for new homes right before season play.
Yardbarker
Ryan Arcidiacono Makes Knicks’ Opening Night Roster
Arcidiacono, 28, is 6-foot-3 and appeared in 10 games with the Knicks last season, averaging 1.6 points on 50 percent shooting. He signed his first official 10-day deal with the Knicks on Jan. 6, two days after the NBA voided a 10-day hardship contract between Arcidiacono and the team. Arcidiacono...
