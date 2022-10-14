Tony’s Take: Colorado-California score prediction

Georgia Tech, Nebraska , Arizona State and Wisconsin : This may seem like an odd group of teams to list together at first glance, seeing as how each team is in a different conference in a different part of the country but when you look closer, you see hope in Colorado capturing its first win of the season.

All four teams listed above have fired their head coaches this season and all responded with wins after the changes were made. This has allowed players to calm their minds and play fast, loose football. With some improvements being made on offense and the defense getting a chance to refocus on the fundamentals, Colorado hopes to have a similar form of success on Saturday against Cal.

My prediction: Colorado wins its first game of the season, 30-24.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado must return to the basics defensively against Cal