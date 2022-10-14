Read full article on original website
Related
hartfordhawks.com
Hawks Remain Undefeated at Home After 2-0 Victory Over Bryant
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford women's soccer team found the back of the net twice in the opening minutes of the second half to earn a 2-0 victory over Bryant on Sunday afternoon. The Hawks improve to 9-2-1 on the season and remain undefeated at home, while the Bulldogs fall 3-8-4 with the defeat.
hartfordhawks.com
Hawks Fall To AIC
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. – Hartford volleyball dropped a three-set match (14-25, 18-25, 15-25) to American International College Saturday night in the Hartford Volleyball Gym. Four Hawks produced six kills. Senior middle blocker Sara Gasparotto produced five kills and finished with a .500 hitting percentage. Gasparotto also produced an assist and a solo block.
hartfordhawks.com
Women's Soccer Set to Welcome Bryant to Al-Marzook Field
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford women's soccer team is set for its second to last home contest of the season in a Sunday afternoon matchup against Bryant. Kickoff between the Hawks and Bulldogs is slated for a 1 p.m. start at Al-Marzook Field. HARTFORD HAWKS (8-2-1) vs. BRYANT...
hartfordhawks.com
Hawks Set To Finish Fall Schedule At Sacred Heart Fall Classic
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford women's golf team will close out its Fall portion of the schedule when the Hawks travel to Great River Golf Course in Milford, Conn. Oct. 16-17 for the Sacred Heart Fall Classic. Sophomore Madeline Adam is budding into a star on the team,...
hartfordhawks.com
Hawks Look To Continue Momentum Against AIC
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. – Hartford volleyball continues its four-match homestand when it hosts American International College 7 p.m. Saturday in the Hartford Volleyball Gym. The Hawks are coming off a four-set victory Thursday against Eastern Connecticut. Freshman outside hitter Isabella Labrada set four season highs during the match including: 17 points, 13 kills, six digs, and three aces.
06880danwoog.com
Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash
Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook has seen things improve this week, with some calmer weather, and the opening of fall blackfish season. False albacore reports have been quiet since the weather blew through last week, but the striped bass action is picking up the slack. There are school to slot bass all over the sound feeding on peanut bunker, big fish on the reefs and rips, and fish of all sizes harassing the bunker schools in the river. The tautog action is very strong, with quality fish coming from water as shallow as 10 feet! If you’re having trouble finding keepers, don’t be afraid to fish some smaller, isolated rockpiles, as you’ll likely find fish on all of them, and the smaller pieces aren’t generally fished as hard. There are some big sea bass in the mix with the blackfish, and you can also find some nice sea bass by dropping a jig underneath the schoolie striper blitzes.
Eyewitness News
Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
Eyewitness News
CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
Journal Inquirer
Ostrout: We can all go to bat for Bristol
Nearly every city and town across the country, even the smallest ones, become known for something. Some become synonymous with wonderful people or popular companies; sometimes it’s for odd events that may have occurred there; and others become known for tragedies. Think Hershey, Pennsylvania, Roswell, New Mexico, or Columbine,...
NewsTimes
Teenage mutant robot turtle? Meet the shapeshifting creature created by Yale engineers
NEW HAVEN – What swims in water and walks on land, and has a shell and morphing limbs?. A turtle. But instead of bone, flesh and cartilage, this creature consists of hardware, plastic, silicone and rubber. ART, an Amphibious Robotic Turtle, was created by a team of Yale engineers.
Yale Daily News
Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals
The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
New Britain Herald
'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library
BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
Register Citizen
Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says
BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
Register Citizen
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School
HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
1 shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
Comments / 0