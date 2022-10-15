ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Jillian Lohnes and Elizabeth Mason eliminated from Division II district tennis

By Staff report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago

AKRON ― Jillian Lohnes of Alliance and Elizabeth Mason of Marlington lost their first-round matches at the Division II district tennis tournament Friday at Springside Athletic Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXqVS_0iZgGvRR00

Lohnes, a junior, was defeated by Canfield sophomore Whitney Miller, 6-1, 6-0. Miller, a sectional champion, then lost to Blake Rothchild of Orange, 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.

Mason, a senior, was defeated by Kenston sophomore Brooke McNeal, 6-0, 6-0. McNeal then lost to Ellie Brotherton of Laurel, 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.

Brotherton and Rothchild will play in one semifinal, while Alexis Nyborg of Orange will play Summer Mu of Hathaway Brown in the other.

The top five placers advance to the state championship Oct. 21-22 in Mason.

In doubles play, the semifinals are Ally and Kate Mills of Hathaway Brown against Dani Forte and Bella Hsieh of Hawken, and Eliana Yang and Hayley Garber of Hawken against Lily Walker and Audrey Austin of Perry (Lake County).

The semifinals and championship rounds will be played Saturday at Springside Athletic Club.

