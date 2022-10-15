ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

BQ.1 COVID-19 variant becomes increasingly prevalent in US infections: CDC

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 2 days ago
A new subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is becoming increasingly prevalent in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC data shows that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants each made up 5.7 percent of the total number of cases in the country in the past week. The BA.5 subvariant, which has dominated the cases in the U.S. for months, made up 67.9 percent, down from its peak in late August when it made up almost 90 percent of all cases in the country.

The BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants have increasingly spread in recent weeks, only trailing the BA.5 and BA.4.6 subvariants in making up the most cases.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CBS News in an interview that people need to “keep our eye out” for emerging variants despite cases and hospitalizations being down.

“When you get variants like that, you look at what their rate of increase is as a relative proportion of the variants, and this has a pretty troublesome doubling time,” he said.

Fauci said he is worried that subsequent variants may be more effective at evading medications that scientists have developed to help patients manage the virus.

“That’s the reason why people are concerned about BQ.1.1, for the double reason of its doubling time and the fact that it seems to elude important monoclonal antibodies,” he said.

Cases and hospitalizations have dropped since July, and deaths have been decreasing since August. But health officials have warned the public to expect an increase in cases as the winter approaches.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized an updated booster dose of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to address the omicron subvariants. The booster is a bivalent vaccine, meaning it contains the mRNA vaccine for the original strain of the coronavirus and the vaccine for another strain.

This booster is targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Brad Jones
2d ago

These people have lost their damn minds. A virus mutates whenever it becomes weakend or limited on resources, which threatens its survival. This means, when a population has developed a natural immunity to that virus, it must mutate in order to survive. There are rules to this process. In order to develop another function the virus must sacrifice a function. This means a highly contagious virus, may sacrifice its ability to infect a human, to gain the ability to infect plants or animals. This would result in being less infectious to humans, by adopting a new primary habitat (mutation). This is why the flu is seasonal. it lays dormant in plants and animals during the summer, when human vitamin c is at its highest point. Influenza has human, plant, and animal reservoirs, which makes this possible. SCIENCE:VIROLOGY.

Truth Teaser
2d ago

Oh my! Another one?...I'm getting more and more anxious about the subvariant of this subvariant and its future subvariant and having to get more boosters in order to make a living .

rick
2d ago

The wth variant is running rampant in my head wondering if anyone cares what the cdc says. What a bunch of crap!!

