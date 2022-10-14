ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ

Interested In Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) Upcoming US$0.91 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Procter & Gamble's shares before the 20th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
Benzinga

Bank of America, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $23.60 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $31.80 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Markets fell sharply on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for 2022. Tesla shares have fallen by a third in less than a month. Tesla's earnings report next week should give investors some vital information about its fundamental business prospects. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

Palo Alto Networks is growing at a faster pace than the cybersecurity market, and it looks capable of sustaining that momentum. Investors need to look past the near-term problems that Nvidia is facing as multiple catalysts can send the stock higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Benzinga

Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
