This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ
Interested In Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) Upcoming US$0.91 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Procter & Gamble's shares before the 20th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Motley Fool
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
Bank of America, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $23.60 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $31.80 in after-hours trading.
2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)
A simple buy-and-hold strategy can turn you into a millionaire.
Trading Bank Stocks on Earnings Reports: JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo
What a whirlwind of a few days in the stock market. On Thursday, a hotter-than-expected CPI report initially sent the S&P 500 down to its lowest level of the year. Stocks then put together a massive reversal that saw the S&P rally almost 200 points off the session low. Now...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Markets fell sharply on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for 2022. Tesla shares have fallen by a third in less than a month. Tesla's earnings report next week should give investors some vital information about its fundamental business prospects. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money
Palo Alto Networks is growing at a faster pace than the cybersecurity market, and it looks capable of sustaining that momentum. Investors need to look past the near-term problems that Nvidia is facing as multiple catalysts can send the stock higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 18%, can deliver 150% total returns over the next five years.
1 Growth Stock Down 86.9% That's a Screaming Buy Right Now
Shifting sources of revenue are causing a growth deceleration that probably won't last much longer.
3 Reasons to Buy Sea Limited Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell
Can this former high-flying tech stock grow back its wings?
Is Now the Right Time to Buy PepsiCo Stock?
With its array of beverages and packaged foods, PepsiCo makes for a great, safe-haven play.
Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
Tesla, Netflix earnings, Spirit Airlines shareholder vote, existing home sales top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
