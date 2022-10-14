Most readers would already be aware that Principal Financial Group's (NASDAQ:PFG) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Principal Financial Group's ROE.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO