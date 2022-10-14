ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Bank of America, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $23.60 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $31.80 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally ahead of big Q3 earnings week

U.S. stocks soared Monday as investors assembled for a big week of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 2.7% into the afternoon, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained nearly 600 points, or 1.9%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) surged 3.4%. Special programming: Check out Yahoo Finance's...
tipranks.com

Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts

The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
NASDAQ

Coca-Cola -- 1 Cause for Concern

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a rock-solid blue chip stock, and it has held up better than the broader market this year. Even after a 13% decline over the past month, shares of Coca-Cola are essentially flat over the past year, versus declines of some 16%, 18%, and 27% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and NASDAQ, respectively.
Benzinga

Bank of America: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bank of America BAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of America beat estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $1.74 billion from...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 16.7% to $4.33 during Monday's regular session. Intelligent Living's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million. Pineapple...
NASDAQ

Has Principal Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PFG) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Principal Financial Group's (NASDAQ:PFG) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Principal Financial Group's ROE.
