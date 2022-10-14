Read full article on original website
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever
Income investors look for well-run companies like these.
Bank of America, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $23.60 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $31.80 in after-hours trading.
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Motley Fool
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
This Bear Market Risk Indicator Suggests We Head a Lot Lower
Investors' appetite for risk -- or lack thereof -- can often signal a bear market bottom.
Trading Bank Stocks on Earnings Reports: JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo
What a whirlwind of a few days in the stock market. On Thursday, a hotter-than-expected CPI report initially sent the S&P 500 down to its lowest level of the year. Stocks then put together a massive reversal that saw the S&P rally almost 200 points off the session low. Now...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally ahead of big Q3 earnings week
U.S. stocks soared Monday as investors assembled for a big week of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 2.7% into the afternoon, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained nearly 600 points, or 1.9%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) surged 3.4%. Special programming: Check out Yahoo Finance's...
Tesla, Netflix earnings, Spirit Airlines shareholder vote, existing home sales top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
tipranks.com
Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts
The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola -- 1 Cause for Concern
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a rock-solid blue chip stock, and it has held up better than the broader market this year. Even after a 13% decline over the past month, shares of Coca-Cola are essentially flat over the past year, versus declines of some 16%, 18%, and 27% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and NASDAQ, respectively.
Bank of America: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bank of America BAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of America beat estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $1.74 billion from...
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 16.7% to $4.33 during Monday's regular session. Intelligent Living's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million. Pineapple...
NASDAQ
Has Principal Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PFG) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?
Most readers would already be aware that Principal Financial Group's (NASDAQ:PFG) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Principal Financial Group's ROE.
PepsiCo Stock Jumps As Frito-Lay Powers Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost
PepsiCo (PEP) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while boosting its full-year profit forecast, as impressive gains from Frito-Lay continued to power the beverage giant's bottom line. PepsiCo said core earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.97 per share, up 10.05% from the same period...
