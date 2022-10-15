ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Assault on deputy prompts large police presence at hospital

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPnti_0iZgFnf400

HILLSDALE — A deputy under assault by a combative patient at Hillsdale Hospital on Friday afternoon sent out a distress call that prompted a heavy police response.

Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire said one of his deputies — who he declined to identify — had transported an inmate from the Hillsdale County Jail to Hillsdale Hospital for a psychiatric examination.

Hodshire also declined to identify the inmate, but said the deputy was being evaluated for a possible head injury and that the deputy had been bleeding from the nose.

"It's really unfortunate we have these psychiatric issues here in Hillsdale County, but it's not something exclusive to us," Hodshire said.

Multiple units from the Hillsdale City Police Department and the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital to regain control of the situation Friday.

— Corey Murray is a staff writer for The Hillsdale Daily News who can be reached at cmurray@hillsdale.net. Follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

Comments / 7

Patrick James McCabe
2d ago

Man had his gf chained up in a closet and gets caught and brought into hospital for psyche care, goes to attack female nurse and female guard, male guard stops and takes down. Hospital views it as excessive and fires him, he has lawyer now. Man threatens to kill him, wife and kids if he has any, three btw. This isn’t the staffs fault but the system that protects these hood rats that think they can go in anytime and threaten staff on a continuous basis and because these hospitals have idiotic practices that include protecting these leaches the staff can do nothing but let them go until it’s to late. Either start sticking up for your staff or they are going to keep quitting at record numbers.U of M person Ik is 39 short of staff and U of Tol is 18 short, jackson foote has 13, all of these people have said the same thing. They protect the hood rats and they all get treated with special care while the staff has to take it and look the other way. Joke!

Reply(1)
12
Anita Ledesma
2d ago

fix your mental health care and watch more and more how those people will turn away from drugs . most of them have mental health issues and mask with drugs to fit in anywhere. it's sad.

Reply(1)
10
Chelsea Stalhood
2d ago

around here they just catch and release all the druggies multiple times before the druggies sit even a month I know someone right now 5 drug charges in a year and sitting in jail not hard core rehab or prison

Reply
4
Related
MLive

Jackson County man arrested for attempted murder, theft

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An investigation into a catalytic converter theft took a violent turn Tuesday morning when police found evidence of a severe assault. At about 6:01 a.m. Oct. 11, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a parking lot on West Michigan Avenue near the Jackson/Calhoun county line in Parma Township for a report of a suspicious subject looking at vehicles.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
SYLVANIA, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Upton Avenue, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Upton near Marlow Road. First responders found Travis Glenn, 30, shot inside a home. They rushed him to a local hospital where he died, police said Saturday night.
TOLEDO, OH
wfft.com

Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wlen.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash

Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy