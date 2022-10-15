ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Today marks Buckle Up Phone Down Day across Wisconsin for the second year. The safety initiative challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash: buckle your seat belt and put your phone down. Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
Gas prices fall, diesel prices rise

(WLUK) -- The price at the gas pump in Green Bay has dropped nearly 30 cents a gallon. According to GasBuddy, the price has fallen 29.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g today. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.66/g, down 24.0 cents per gallon...
PHOTOS: Snow covers fall colors in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- While fall colors are at or near peak in Northeast Wisconsin, a winter color showed up Monday morning. A mix of snow and rain fell during the morning hours, giving people a glimpse into winter in mid-October. For some, it was a welcome sight, and for others, it...
PHOTOS | Fall colors: Reflections edition

(WLUK) -- Colorful leaves make for brilliant sights this time of year, and the many waterways of Northeast Wisconsin can make those sights doubly brilliant. Viewers have been sharing fantastic photos with us through Chime In. Send your photos and videos here:. From Wausaukee to Little Chute, Manitowoc to the...
