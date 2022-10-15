Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Today marks Buckle Up Phone Down Day across Wisconsin for the second year. The safety initiative challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash: buckle your seat belt and put your phone down. Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices fall, diesel prices rise
(WLUK) -- The price at the gas pump in Green Bay has dropped nearly 30 cents a gallon. According to GasBuddy, the price has fallen 29.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g today. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.66/g, down 24.0 cents per gallon...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Snow covers fall colors in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- While fall colors are at or near peak in Northeast Wisconsin, a winter color showed up Monday morning. A mix of snow and rain fell during the morning hours, giving people a glimpse into winter in mid-October. For some, it was a welcome sight, and for others, it...
Fox11online.com
Investigation continues into bonfire explosion that hurt multiple teens in Shawano County
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WLUK) -- An investigation regarding a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove remains ongoing. The explosion, which happened Friday night, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano County Sherriff's office couldn't provide an exact number of people burned or...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS | Fall colors: Reflections edition
(WLUK) -- Colorful leaves make for brilliant sights this time of year, and the many waterways of Northeast Wisconsin can make those sights doubly brilliant. Viewers have been sharing fantastic photos with us through Chime In. Send your photos and videos here:. From Wausaukee to Little Chute, Manitowoc to the...
Fox11online.com
Several teens suffer serious burn injuries in Shawano County bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WLUK) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a bonfire gathering from Friday night that resulted in burn injuries to several teenagers. Authorities say several individuals suffered burn injuries requiring medical attention, but an exact number of people injured and the range...
Comments / 0