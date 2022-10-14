Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointments of Nicole N. Goodson to the Third Circuit Court of Wayne County and Michael J. McClory to the Wayne County Probate Court. “I am honored to appoint Nicole and Michael to the circuit and probate courts in Wayne County,” said Governor Whitmer. “Nicole and Michael bring a wealth of experience with them to the bench and they will work to ensure access to justice for the residents of Wayne County.”

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO