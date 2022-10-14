Read full article on original website
legalnews.com
'Enhancing the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict' focus of lecture October 26
Wayne State University Law School will present a lecture on “Enhancing the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict: Norms, Duties & a New Approach to Intl. Law” on Wednesday, October 26, from 12:10 to 1:30 p.m. in the Spencer M. Partrich Auditorium. Nicholas Mull, Civilian Harm Mitigation Program...
legalnews.com
Benson, Nessel provide voter education information to UM-Dearborn, Henry Ford College students
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (seated right) speaks during a voter education town hall at the University of Michigan - Dearborn on Oct. 17. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (seated left) also spoke. Photo courtesy of Michigan Secretary of State. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Attorney...
legalnews.com
Attorneys to discuss PPOs in online program Nov. 15
The Oakland County Bar Association will present an online webinar on “PPOs” Tuesday, November 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. This seminar will cover the nuts and bolts of Personal Protection Orders (PPO’s) including what a PPO is, how to obtain one, representing the petitioner, and representing the respondent. Speaking at the webinar will be Layne Sakwa, with Fried Saperstein Sakwa PC, and Judith S. Gracey, with The Gracey Law Firm.
legalnews.com
Attorneys present Annual State of the Law Update for corporate counsel
The Association of Corporate Counsel-Michigan Chapter (ACC-MI) will present the Annual State of the Law Update “While You Were Quarantining: Key Developments and Takeaways” sponsored by Foley & Lardner LLP on Thursday, November 10, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at The Kingsley Bloomfield Hills, 39475 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills.
legalnews.com
'Luncheon Limine' to focus on Business Court, Nov. 17
In its continuing efforts to foster collegiality between the Oakland County bench and bar, the Oakland County Bar Association (OCBA) will continue its “Luncheon Limine” brown bag lunch series between judges and attorneys online via Zoom. “Luncheon Limine—Business Court” will take place Thursday, November 17, from noon to 1 p.m.
legalnews.com
Governor makes two appointments to Wayne County courts
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointments of Nicole N. Goodson to the Third Circuit Court of Wayne County and Michael J. McClory to the Wayne County Probate Court. “I am honored to appoint Nicole and Michael to the circuit and probate courts in Wayne County,” said Governor Whitmer. “Nicole and Michael bring a wealth of experience with them to the bench and they will work to ensure access to justice for the residents of Wayne County.”
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Macomb County crime victims can now text to request rights. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is the first in Michigan to implement technology allowing crime victims to send a text message to receive services from the Crime Victim Advocate Unit. Crime victims are no longer required to complete physical paperwork or download forms.
legalnews.com
Nessel secures conviction in clergy abuse case
A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Thursday. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Wayne County Circuit Court in Detroit. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
legalnews.com
Section plans Annual Meeting & Party
The Immigration Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will host its Annual Meeting & Party on Friday, October 28, at Urbanrest Brewing Company, 2615 Wolcott St. in Ferndale. The business meeting and elections will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a presentation from MI PODER 501(c)(4) at 6...
legalnews.com
Macomb County Board of Commissioners seeks nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year
As Veterans Day approaches, the Macomb County Board of Commissioners is hoping to honor a member of the military service with its Veteran of the Year Award. Macomb County is home to over 44,000 veterans. Selfridge Air National Guard Base, the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing, supports more than 70 tenant units, a variety.
legalnews.com
Nessel announces partnership with Michigan Humane to prosecute animal abuse cases
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday announced a partnership with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. Nessel was joined by Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper to detail the Department of Attorney General and Michigan Humane in Detroit working together to prosecute crimes against animals.
legalnews.com
Section to offer 'Real Estate Outlook' Nov. 10 in Detroit
Connect.michbar.org/realproperty/homeThe Real Property Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will present “Real Estate Outlook 2023” on Thursday, November 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the Detroit Athletic Club, 241 Madison Ave. in Detroit. This program will kick-off with an economic overview from Dr. Eric...
legalnews.com
Commissioner leads effort to help repair local subdivision roads in Oakland County
As part of the approved budget, Oakland County Commissioner Karen Joliat (R-Waterford Twp.) secured an amendment to dedicate $2 million for the Local Township Road Improvement Program (LTRIP) for fiscal year 2023, with bipartisan support. The funding is intended to help improve subdivision roads in Oakland County townships. Costs for improving streets in township subdivisions fall to the homeowners who live on those roads through the special assessment district (SAD) process, and the LTRIP aims to make road repairs more affordable.
