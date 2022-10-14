ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid

The auction closes on October 18th. If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It

It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
MILLBROOK, NY
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows

While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
STORMVILLE, NY
4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York

Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
BREWSTER, NY
Orange County, NY Food Pantry Needs Your Help Now

Any little bit would be help. Times are really hard and everyone is doing the best they can to get by. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed if they have to ask for help, but nobody should ever feel that way. The Hudson Valley has so many great resources for everyone and help is available to those who need it. However, one location is asking for the public's help so they can continue to help others in the community.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation

While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
KERHONKSON, NY
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant

A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
NEWBURGH, NY
