Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid
The auction closes on October 18th. If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
This Hudson Valley Post Office is a National Historic Site
Have you noticed the extensive amount of history throughout New York State? Within the Hudson Valley, there are pieces of history on every corner that we turn to. Each County In The Hudson Valley Has A Historic Story To Share. One town changed its name to a fictional character. Some...
Two Pup-Filled Paw-Some Autumn Festivals in Dutchess County
We love the opportunity to combine a few of our favorite things, and in this case our favorite things include great Hudson Valley causes, dogs, fall things, and even wine. Sound interesting? We thought so. Here's what the barking is all about for two great Dutchess County based fall festivals that benefit pups!
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It
It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
Halloween Fun Planned at a Middletown New York Mall
There are going to be plenty of places to enjoy Halloween this year. It feels like this Halloween is a little more special being that the last two years have been dampened by the pandemic. There are a lot of groups and organizations that are working hard to bring back...
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows
While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
Library Cancels Witch Event Last Minute in Newburgh, NY
"I identify Witch" is not something I thought I would ever write down, until today it didn't really seem necessary. But after reading a post that was shared on a local business's Facebook page today (October 14th, 2022) I felt in order to share the story I should also step out from behind my broom.
New York Kayaker Stuck For Hours Rescued in Hudson Valley
A group of Hudson Valley heroes saved the life of a woman who got stranded for many hours while kayaking in the region. On Monday around 7 p.m., the Rock Hill Fire Department and the Lumberland Fire-Dept Glen Spey responded to a mutual aid call for help from the Wurtsboro Fire Department regarding a kayaker in distress.
4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York
Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
Orange County, NY Food Pantry Needs Your Help Now
Any little bit would be help. Times are really hard and everyone is doing the best they can to get by. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed if they have to ask for help, but nobody should ever feel that way. The Hudson Valley has so many great resources for everyone and help is available to those who need it. However, one location is asking for the public's help so they can continue to help others in the community.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Have You Seen “Piggie Smalls”, the Missing Pig in Gardiner, NY?
Pets are a part of our family, and in rural areas like the Hudson Valley, that extends way past cats and dogs. A New Paltz resident is currently heartbroken as she searches for her missing mini potbelly pig, Piggie Smalls. Here's how you can help. Missing Potbelly Pig in Gardiner,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
New York Man With 64 Arrests Stabs Man In Hudson Valley, Police
A Hudson Valley man was arrested for the 65th time. Police allege he stabbed a local resident. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at about 12:22 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 61 Riverdale Avenue on a report of a stabbing incident. Yonkers, New York...
Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation
While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant
A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
