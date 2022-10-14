Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Procter & Gamble's shares before the 20th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.

