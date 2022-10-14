Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Bank of America, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $23.60 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $31.80 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ
Interested In Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) Upcoming US$0.91 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Procter & Gamble's shares before the 20th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.
BofA sees a silver lining for the stock market's 25% plunge this year: Valuations have been reset, and US investors should be able to avoid a 'lost decade'
The silver lining to this year's 25% decline in the stock market is that there is less risk of a "lost decade" going forward, according to Bank of America. The bank's long-term valuation model points to annualized gains of 6% over the next decade. But the stock market isn't out...
Trading Bank Stocks on Earnings Reports: JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo
What a whirlwind of a few days in the stock market. On Thursday, a hotter-than-expected CPI report initially sent the S&P 500 down to its lowest level of the year. Stocks then put together a massive reversal that saw the S&P rally almost 200 points off the session low. Now...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
1 Growth Stock Down 86.9% That's a Screaming Buy Right Now
Shifting sources of revenue are causing a growth deceleration that probably won't last much longer.
3 Reasons to Buy Sea Limited Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell
Can this former high-flying tech stock grow back its wings?
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
americanbankingnews.com
Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why An Analyst Is Turning Less Positive On 2 Legacy Automakers
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week — here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a volatile week for Wall Street, which saw major price swings after the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation.
NASDAQ
Has Principal Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PFG) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?
Most readers would already be aware that Principal Financial Group's (NASDAQ:PFG) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Principal Financial Group's ROE.
Bank of America: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bank of America BAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of America beat estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $1.74 billion from...
Market Volatility Rises Following Big Banks Earnings
U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, as investors digested earnings reports from big banks. During the last trading session of the volatile week, equities turned lower following data from the University of Michigan, which showed consumer sentiment improving to 59.8 in October, recording the highest level in six months, while inflation expectations increased.
NASDAQ
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Cal-Maine, ADP, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes ended a tumultuous week as fresh inflation numbers weighed on markets and investors closely monitored the global economic trends. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a 1.2% gain last week, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6% and 3.1%, respectively. The...
Why Acorda Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 55%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket
Inpixon INPX shares rose 56.7% to $7.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday. Inpixon reported recent purchase orders of industrial IoT solutions supporting a variety of customers, geographies, use cases and distribution channels. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR rose 55% to $0.5267 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics announced...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion. Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley’s Q3 Results Disappoint
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced its Q3 earnings with revenues of $13 billion, a decline of 11.9% year-over-year and falling short of analysts’ estimates by $320 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.53 per share in the third quarter, a decline of 25% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.52 per share.
tipranks.com
UnitedHealth Group Up After Q3 Earnings Beat
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), the managed healthcare company announced its Q3 results with revenues of $80.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $360 million. The company’s adjusted earnings came in at $5.79 per share, an increase of 28% year-over-year and exceeding the Street’s expectations of $5.43...
