The University of Washington Land Acknowledgment states, “The University of Washington acknowledges the Coast Salish peoples of this land, the land which touches the shared waters of all tribes and bands within the Suquamish, Tulalip and Muckleshoot nations.” This statement is often recited at university meetings and even more commonly copy-pasted in emails. However, when I hear this land acknowledgement, I have a nagging doubt whether this is just performative allyship or, even worse, rubbing salt in the wounds of Washington State tribal members who are already well-aware that the land was taken from them long ago and nobody in the Washington State government or University of Washington administration intends to give it back!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO