Wayne Dillabough
1d ago
human rights? the normal people of Seattle need somebody in their corner. the criminals seem to have everybody in their corner. from now on just protect your own you see a criminal, you have to take care of it yourself.
Br1123
2d ago
well voters got what they voted for. of course there wasn't much to choose from. bad to awful
Stop the lies
1d ago
the mayor should address this issue with more professionalism. he does seem like a my way or the highway kind of guy.
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
'People listened': CID residents react to King County stopping expansion of SODO shelter
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday at Hing Hay Park in Seattle, Chinatown-International District residents held a community event, one day after King County halted plans to expand a nearby homeless shelter. Elected leaders, residents and their supporters recognized the role that seniors in the community played in protests that were...
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution
A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
Seattle nixes land swap deal with King County, will keep City Hall Park
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine announced a new agreement Friday morning that will nix a land swap and keep City Hall Park in the city's possession after years of crime concerns. The new agreement said the City of Seattle will increase activation,...
Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws
Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue
The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
Details emerge about Orting School Board director charged in Jan. 6 insurrection
ORTING, Wash. — It has been nearly two years since the January 6 insurrection, but earlier this week, federal agents arrested two local men who are accused of attacking officers at the U.S. Capitol when it was breached. KIRO 7 has obtained the court documents and statements from the...
Rantz: Police-defunding Seattle CM demands protection as condo targeted by feces
The socialist city councilwoman who led the efforts to defund and demonize the Seattle Police Department is again asking for special treatment. City councilwoman Kshama Sawant’s condo has reportedly been defaced with feces at least four times this month. The last incident, on Oct. 13, is being investigated as a political or racial bias incident. It’s unclear if the genesis of the feces is human or animal.
Pierce County officials object to two potential airport locations
(The Center Square) – Pierce County officials sent a joint letter to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission chair objecting to two greenfield spaces as a potential airport location. The commission was considering two potential locations – one in Central Pierce County and one in East Pierce County. Officials object...
Seattle, King County to use 'housing first' approach to tackle homelessness
(The Center Square) – A housing command center is now fully operational in Seattle’s Emergency Operations Center and is tasked with using a housing first approach to end homelessness. The center is run by the King County Regional Homelessness Authority with collaboration from organizations like We Are In...
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook’s violations of Washington’s campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law...
New Kirkland Tenant Protection Ordinance
Washington State Law prohibits rent caps which means landlords can raise rent as much as they want. Some cities are finding other ways to add rental laws.
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
OPINION | A Petition for Meaningful Tribal Recognition at the University of Washington
The University of Washington Land Acknowledgment states, “The University of Washington acknowledges the Coast Salish peoples of this land, the land which touches the shared waters of all tribes and bands within the Suquamish, Tulalip and Muckleshoot nations.” This statement is often recited at university meetings and even more commonly copy-pasted in emails. However, when I hear this land acknowledgement, I have a nagging doubt whether this is just performative allyship or, even worse, rubbing salt in the wounds of Washington State tribal members who are already well-aware that the land was taken from them long ago and nobody in the Washington State government or University of Washington administration intends to give it back!
Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird
Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
WA's secretary of state race is a special election — in more ways than one
As Julie Anderson cold-calls potential donors seeking support for her nonpartisan bid to be Washington secretary of state, she quickly learns that folks have not exactly been closely following this crucial but down-ballot special-election race. “They often say things like, how many people are in the race? Are there four...
Judge Orders New Sentence for ex-Army Ranger Who Robbed Tacoma Bank
A federal judge said he will impose a reduced sentence for former U.S. Army Ranger Luke Sommer, who is serving 44 years in prison for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank in 2006 and then ordering a hit on the prosecutor who sent him away. U.S. District...
State awarded $77 million for Seattle tunnel completion delays
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive approximately $77 million due to the late completion of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle. The Supreme Court of Washington denied a request from contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners to further review a 2019 jury judgment that awarded the state $57.2 million.
