Seattle, WA

Wayne Dillabough
1d ago

human rights? the normal people of Seattle need somebody in their corner. the criminals seem to have everybody in their corner. from now on just protect your own you see a criminal, you have to take care of it yourself.

Br1123
2d ago

well voters got what they voted for. of course there wasn't much to choose from. bad to awful

Stop the lies
1d ago

the mayor should address this issue with more professionalism. he does seem like a my way or the highway kind of guy.

nypressnews.com

The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B

There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution

A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KUOW

New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue

The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Police-defunding Seattle CM demands protection as condo targeted by feces

The socialist city councilwoman who led the efforts to defund and demonize the Seattle Police Department is again asking for special treatment. City councilwoman Kshama Sawant’s condo has reportedly been defaced with feces at least four times this month. The last incident, on Oct. 13, is being investigated as a political or racial bias incident. It’s unclear if the genesis of the feces is human or animal.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Pierce County officials object to two potential airport locations

(The Center Square) – Pierce County officials sent a joint letter to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission chair objecting to two greenfield spaces as a potential airport location. The commission was considering two potential locations – one in Central Pierce County and one in East Pierce County. Officials object...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans

Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | A Petition for Meaningful Tribal Recognition at the University of Washington

The University of Washington Land Acknowledgment states, “The University of Washington acknowledges the Coast Salish peoples of this land, the land which touches the shared waters of all tribes and bands within the Suquamish, Tulalip and Muckleshoot nations.” This statement is often recited at university meetings and even more commonly copy-pasted in emails. However, when I hear this land acknowledgement, I have a nagging doubt whether this is just performative allyship or, even worse, rubbing salt in the wounds of Washington State tribal members who are already well-aware that the land was taken from them long ago and nobody in the Washington State government or University of Washington administration intends to give it back!
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird

Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

State awarded $77 million for Seattle tunnel completion delays

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive approximately $77 million due to the late completion of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle. The Supreme Court of Washington denied a request from contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners to further review a 2019 jury judgment that awarded the state $57.2 million.
SEATTLE, WA

