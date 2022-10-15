Read full article on original website
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
New Vehicles For Lamar County Sherrif’s Office
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will receive ten new Ford Explorers and five new pickups after the County Commissioner’s Court voted to add $94,000 to the package total after finding out from Sheriff Cass that Ford had canceled the previous order earlier this year. The funds are being made available through the American Rescue Act.
Forty Days Of Drought Ends
September 7, or 40 days ago, was the last measurable rainfall for Titus County. Sunday, we received .72, and Winnsboro had .83. Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because they had flooding underneath the railway bridge.
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
Texas Man Dies After Colliding With Deer on ATV
A Texas man lost his life recently in California after his ATV collided with a deer while riding in Rusk County. Officials note that the man had been riding on a local trail along a popular route when the deadly accident occurred. The victim was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle upon impact. The rider was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
PEDC Announces Expansion At Lionshead
The Paris Economic Development Corporation has announced the expansion of Lionshead Paris, LLC, the PEDC’s first incentive project since American Spiralweld Pipe. Lionshead serves the towable trailer and recreational vehicle industry throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Louisiana. The organization plans to build a 120,000-square-foot plant in Paris. The development will include investments in property, plant, and equipment of more than $20 million and bring over 40 new jobs to the area over five years. They will locate at the PEDC’s NW industrial park.
Burn Ban Ordered For Lamar County
Lamar County Commissioners enacted a ten-day burn ban, effective immediately until October 24. The court gave County Judge Brandon Bell the authority to cancel the burn ban if the current drought conditions improve. The county could renew the burn ban at the next Commissioners Court Meeting.
Hopkins County Bookings
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
1 dead after Panola County wreck caused by alleged failure to yield right of way
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a wreck in Panola County on Thursday, officials said. According to a preliminary report from DPS, 44-year-old James B. Peloquin of De Berry was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado west on CR 305, around three miles south of Carthage around 4:55 p.m. At the same […]
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
Titus County Bookings
Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
Pittsburg ISD Asking For $88.350 Million Bond
On Nov 8, voters will decide on Pittsburg ISD’s $88.350 million bond election. It involves a new sixth-grade wing and cafeteria at the junior high and a new high school campus to alleviate space constraints. The bond should impact the average homeowner by approximately $27.68 per month if approved. However, for those 65 and older, there would be no tax impact over the frozen amount. The $27.68 per month is for a home over $132,886, the average home value after homestead exemption. For more information, you can go to https://www.bond.pittsburgisd.net/.
Firefighters fight railroad bridge fire
The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023.
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
Missing woman in Shelby County found dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.
Elderly man dies in Milam crash
MILAM, Texas — Jerry Quinn Humphries, 76, died after driving into a ditch, Thursday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. Humphries was traveling northbound around 1:30 p.m. on SH 36 approaching a left curve in the roadway. His Ford failed to maintain a lane, left the roadway and drove into a ditch, as stated in a press release.
1 hospitalized after major wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is working a major wreck on I-20 in Smith County Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Eastbound traffic is being impacted by a two-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries near mile marker 545. At the time of the first call to 911, at least one of the vehicles was on fire, officials […]
