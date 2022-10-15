On Nov 8, voters will decide on Pittsburg ISD’s $88.350 million bond election. It involves a new sixth-grade wing and cafeteria at the junior high and a new high school campus to alleviate space constraints. The bond should impact the average homeowner by approximately $27.68 per month if approved. However, for those 65 and older, there would be no tax impact over the frozen amount. The $27.68 per month is for a home over $132,886, the average home value after homestead exemption. For more information, you can go to https://www.bond.pittsburgisd.net/.

PITTSBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO