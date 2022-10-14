Read full article on original website
Related
legalnews.com
Duly Noted
Bill Warners joins Festival of the Arts board of directors. Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorney Bill K.A. Warners was elected to join the Festival of Arts board of directors, serving a three-year term from Sept. 27. A graduate of Calvin University and the University of Illinois Chicago School of...
legalnews.com
Dept., Childrens Trust Michigan provide $1.9 million to create six family resources around state, including Kent County
Families will benefit from $1.9 million in funding to pilot resource centers in six locations around Michigan that will help prevent child abuse and neglect. Children Trust Michigan and the Children’s Services Agency, both within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), will fund the family resource center initiative.
Comments / 0