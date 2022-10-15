ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
The Independent

Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico

A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. officials said Thursday.Residents began burying the victims,even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta,...
howafrica.com

Profiling Ariel Henry, Haitian Neurosurgeon And Prime Minister

A neurosurgeon and politician, Ariel Henry was born in Tabarré, Port-au-Prince, Haïti, on November 6, 1949, to Elie Saturné Henry, a lawyer and university theology professor from Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite, and Elvire Cantave Henry, a teacher from Port-au-Prince. Henry has five siblings, Monique Henry, Edlyne Henry Richards, Elie Henry, Jr., and Elvire Henry. He is married to Annie Claude Massiau. They have three sons, Lionel Henry, Isaiah Henry, and Matthieu Henry.
The Guardian

Haitians in shock after death of singer Mikaben in Paris

Haitians paid tribute on Sunday to the singer Mikaben, whose sudden death during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest during a performance on Saturday, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Haiti cholera outbreak: ‘The situation is evolving rapidly’

The situation is evolving rapidly, and it is possible that earlier or additional cases have not been detected. The surveillance mechanism set up by the Haitian Government, with the support of WHO and other partners, is operating under extremely difficult circumstances. The affected areas are very insecure, and controlled by...
BET

Rapid Aid To Help Haiti Suggested By U.N. Secretary-General

On Sunday (Oct. 9), U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police remove a threat posed by armed gangs. According to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, obtained by Reuters, Guterres did not suggest that...
AFP

US, Canada send police equipment to crisis-wracked Haiti

The US and Canadian militaries on Saturday delivered security equipment to Haiti including armored vehicles to help the impoverished Caribbean nation tackle spiralling security and health crises, Washington and Ottawa announced. US and Canadian air force planes landed in Port-au-Prince carrying "vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles," a joint statement from the two governments said.
The Independent

New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger

A record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, according to a new analysis released Friday.The U.N. World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization said unrelenting crises have trapped Haitians “in a cycle of growing desperation, without access to food, fuel, markets, jobs and public services, bringing the country to a standstill.” The Cite Soleil district of the capital, Port-au-Prince, where violence has increased as armed gangs vye for control, is facing the most urgent need...
The New Humanitarian

Helping Haiti, Ebola in Kampala, and TikTok begging profits: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Haiti on the brink of a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’. Cholera, child malnutrition, gang violence, fuel shortages, and hospitals with no electricity – Haiti’s humanitarian needs are expanding by the minute. The big question: Given grave concerns over past UN missions and previous efforts by the international community, what could or should outside help look like? After centuries of colonial manipulation, many Haitians have been demanding Haitian-led solutions to address the panoply of problems – including 4.7 million (almost one in two) Haitians at “crisis” levels of food insecurity. But the responses of the Haitian government, police, and aid organisations have been hobbled, as gangs block key transport routes, loot humanitarian supplies, and create a paralysing atmosphere of fear in the capital, Port-au-Prince. As the international community considers how to respond to requests for urgent assistance from Prime Minister Ariel Henry and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, US Coast Guard patrols are circling offshore, and the Dominican authorities have increased patrols at land borders – fearing a rush of Haitians to the exit. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is considering a resolution that may lead to sanctions against one of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, and the US has sent a team to the Caribbean nation on a fact-finding mission. None of which is likely to change the current trajectory of entrenched lawlessness and rising desperation. As the World Food Programme’s country director told reporters: “Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
outbreaknewstoday.com

Haiti reports more cholera cases, 55 confirmed and 36 deaths

In a follow-up on the Haiti cholera outbreak, the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population) reported as of October 13– the total number of suspected cases increased to 655, including 55 confirmed cases, 197 hospitalized suspected cases, and 36 deaths recorded.
960 The Ref

Faith groups curb Haiti work due to chaos, 2021 kidnapping

A year after 17 North American missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti, beginning a two-month ordeal before they ultimately went free, the agency that sent them hasn't made a permanent return, and several other international groups have also scaled back their work there. The kidnapping underscored a deteriorating security situation that...
