Related
'Rape has become a weapon' for Haiti gangs, says UN
As Haiti reels from a cascade of crises, the United Nations has released a grim report accusing the country's powerful gangs of using rape as a tool of intimidation and control.
U.S. cancels visas, sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolve” with the Haitian government as gang violence continues to grip the nation, and will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
Haiti activists rally at White House seeking end of U.S. support for Henry
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Activists on Sunday rallied at the White House to call on the Biden administration to end support for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis due to gangs blocking the distribution of fuel.
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. officials said Thursday.Residents began burying the victims,even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta,...
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and civil society groups in Haiti have warned that the government’s plan to request foreign military intervention to restore order will only cause more bloodshed in the beleaguered nation. On Friday, the government formally authorized prime minister Ariel Henry to request “specialised armed forces” to take back...
Biden administration drafts UNSC resolution to support deployment of rapid action force to Haiti
The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed.
howafrica.com
Profiling Ariel Henry, Haitian Neurosurgeon And Prime Minister
A neurosurgeon and politician, Ariel Henry was born in Tabarré, Port-au-Prince, Haïti, on November 6, 1949, to Elie Saturné Henry, a lawyer and university theology professor from Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite, and Elvire Cantave Henry, a teacher from Port-au-Prince. Henry has five siblings, Monique Henry, Edlyne Henry Richards, Elie Henry, Jr., and Elvire Henry. He is married to Annie Claude Massiau. They have three sons, Lionel Henry, Isaiah Henry, and Matthieu Henry.
Haitians in shock after death of singer Mikaben in Paris
Haitians paid tribute on Sunday to the singer Mikaben, whose sudden death during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest during a performance on Saturday, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Haiti cholera outbreak: ‘The situation is evolving rapidly’
The situation is evolving rapidly, and it is possible that earlier or additional cases have not been detected. The surveillance mechanism set up by the Haitian Government, with the support of WHO and other partners, is operating under extremely difficult circumstances. The affected areas are very insecure, and controlled by...
BET
Rapid Aid To Help Haiti Suggested By U.N. Secretary-General
On Sunday (Oct. 9), U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police remove a threat posed by armed gangs. According to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, obtained by Reuters, Guterres did not suggest that...
US, Canada send police equipment to crisis-wracked Haiti
The US and Canadian militaries on Saturday delivered security equipment to Haiti including armored vehicles to help the impoverished Caribbean nation tackle spiralling security and health crises, Washington and Ottawa announced. US and Canadian air force planes landed in Port-au-Prince carrying "vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles," a joint statement from the two governments said.
New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger
A record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, according to a new analysis released Friday.The U.N. World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization said unrelenting crises have trapped Haitians “in a cycle of growing desperation, without access to food, fuel, markets, jobs and public services, bringing the country to a standstill.” The Cite Soleil district of the capital, Port-au-Prince, where violence has increased as armed gangs vye for control, is facing the most urgent need...
Helping Haiti, Ebola in Kampala, and TikTok begging profits: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Haiti on the brink of a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’. Cholera, child malnutrition, gang violence, fuel shortages, and hospitals with no electricity – Haiti’s humanitarian needs are expanding by the minute. The big question: Given grave concerns over past UN missions and previous efforts by the international community, what could or should outside help look like? After centuries of colonial manipulation, many Haitians have been demanding Haitian-led solutions to address the panoply of problems – including 4.7 million (almost one in two) Haitians at “crisis” levels of food insecurity. But the responses of the Haitian government, police, and aid organisations have been hobbled, as gangs block key transport routes, loot humanitarian supplies, and create a paralysing atmosphere of fear in the capital, Port-au-Prince. As the international community considers how to respond to requests for urgent assistance from Prime Minister Ariel Henry and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, US Coast Guard patrols are circling offshore, and the Dominican authorities have increased patrols at land borders – fearing a rush of Haitians to the exit. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is considering a resolution that may lead to sanctions against one of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, and the US has sent a team to the Caribbean nation on a fact-finding mission. None of which is likely to change the current trajectory of entrenched lawlessness and rising desperation. As the World Food Programme’s country director told reporters: “Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
outbreaknewstoday.com
Haiti reports more cholera cases, 55 confirmed and 36 deaths
In a follow-up on the Haiti cholera outbreak, the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population) reported as of October 13– the total number of suspected cases increased to 655, including 55 confirmed cases, 197 hospitalized suspected cases, and 36 deaths recorded.
U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has told Mexico it will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
Faith groups curb Haiti work due to chaos, 2021 kidnapping
A year after 17 North American missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti, beginning a two-month ordeal before they ultimately went free, the agency that sent them hasn't made a permanent return, and several other international groups have also scaled back their work there. The kidnapping underscored a deteriorating security situation that...
After appeals for help: US sends disaster response team to Haiti
The US Agency for International Development is sending an elite disaster response team to Haiti "as insecurity, gang violence, and the humanitarian situation worsen" across the Caribbean nation, a US official told the Miami Herald, DPA reported.
UN says renewed tribal clashes kill 13 in southern Sudan
CAIRO (AP) — Renewed tribal clashes in a southern province in Sudan have killed at least 13 people and injured more than two dozen others since late last week in the latest violence to hit the chaotic nation in recent months, the U.N. said Monday. The violence in the...
