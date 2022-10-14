ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Impact Las Vegas helps fund charities through collective giving

Impact Las Vegas helps fund charities through collective giving. Impact Las Vegas helps fund charities through collective …. Impact Las Vegas helps fund charities through collective giving. Leather jackets, artwork, and musical equipment come …. Leather jackets, artwork, and musical equipment come together to create Punk Rock Museum in Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Friday, Oct. 14, 11 p.m.

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. A crash caused major delays for drivers along the I-215 eastbound to the airport connector. Henderson Tennis Open brings top female athletes …. Top...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Construction slowdowns at the Speedway Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer email about construction slowdowns in the Speedway Bowl. Andrew writes: “A lot of us travel where the 215 ends at I-15 for work around the Amazon facilities. Getting to work early in the morning or getting off in the afternoon, the traffic is horrendous. When will they finish? And why is Range Rd closed off sometimes? To go home I take I-15 south to Lamb and go north to get back on the 215.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. Crash causes delays on 215, airport connector.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Pot lounge application payments delayed

WEB EXTRA: County Commissioner Justin Jones (D) WEB EXTRA: County Commissioner Justin Jones (D) WEB EXTRA: County Commission candidate Billy Mitchell …. WEB EXTRA: County Commission candidate Billy Mitchell (R) Politics Now: Oct. 15, 2022. Las Vegas community comes together for candlelight …. Las Vegas community comes together for candlelight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Neighbors react to mailbox theft

Leather jackets, artwork, and musical equipment come …. Leather jackets, artwork, and musical equipment come together to create Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. Impact Las Vegas helps fund charities through collective …. Impact Las Vegas helps fund charities through collective giving. Homicide investigation near Rainbow, Washington. Homicide investigation near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy