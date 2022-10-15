Read full article on original website
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 18 at 3:13 p.m. troopers responded to Franklin Heights Road in Franklin Township for a report of a disturbance. A 58-year-old man from Lehighton said that he was struck by Jason Eidem, 49, also of Lehighton. Eidem was subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.
Times News
JT mayor dons Bombers shirt at meeting
Mike Sofranko, Jim Thorpe Borough mayor, sports a Palmerton Blue Bombers shirt during Thursday night’s council meeting, paying off a bet he lost to Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann when Palmerton’s varsity football team beat Jim Thorpe 54-29 on Sept. 16. Sofranko also promoted Palmerton during his monthly “mayor’s...
Times News
Lehighton news
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mahoning, 826 Mahoning Dr. W., Lehighton, will hold a healing worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Fellowship Hall. Grief support will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday. Dinner and discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Times News
TAMAQUA STUDENTS of the month named
Tamaqua Area Middle School principal Chris Czapla announced the school’s Students of the Month for August. From left are: Giovanni Rivera-Poke, eighth grade; Rylyn Sell, sixth grade; Kaydence Fort, eighth grade; Jonaylimar Ramirez Reyes, seventh grade; Jesse Stewart, sixth grade, and Kymani Biggs, seventh grade. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
Times News
Jim Thorpe to search for music instructor
Jim Thorpe Area School District will begin its search for an additional full-time band/chorus instructor following school board approval Wednesday night. Superintendent Robert Presley referenced a discussion at the district’s most recent committee meeting regarding the need for the position. “Currently, our high school students don’t have a chorus...
Driver crashes into home in Scranton
MOOSIC, Pa. — A driver crashed into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
Times News
The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail
It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
Times News
Carbon workshop emphasizes nature, economic balance
A Carbon County official who aims to help find the balance between land preservation and economic development is urging municipalities to attend a presentation that will provide more insight into what towns can do for their futures. On Thursday, Dennis DeMara, chairman of the Carbon Nature and Commerce Committee, addressed...
Times News
Friday night football: Bangor beats Northwestern 27-21; ND beats Jim Thorpe 57-40
------ Williams Vy. ..... 40. Northwestern tied the game at 21 on a 30-yard TD run by Cade Christopher.
Times News
Carbon Chamber announces annual award winners
The Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation will honor businesses and business professionals in Carbon County for their dedication and service to our community on Nov. 18 at the annual dinner at Blue Mountain Resort. The Old Las Vegas themed gala will focus on the great things happening in Carbon...
Times News
Saints Peter and Paul Parish
Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 260 N. 3rd St, Lehighton, announces the following schedule:. The Mass on Saturday, Oct. 15 will take place at 6:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m., to accommodate the borough Halloween Parade. Mass. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at...
Times News
No. Lehigh parent asks for additional training for teachers
A parent of an elementary student with autism has asked Northern Lehigh School District to consider additional training for teachers so they can better deal with children with mental health diagnoses. Marwa Schoch, a behavioral health consultant, with a master’s degree in psychology, as well as certifications in early childhood...
Times News
So. Lehigh pulls away in second half against Lehighton
CENTER VALLEY - It’s not a matter of if for Lehighton head coach Tom McCarroll. A difficult stretch of losses could have sent the Indians’ season spiraling. But Lehighton has continued to battle, something the Tribe showcased again Friday night against a one-loss Southern Lehigh team. While a...
Times News
Luzerne driver killed in Schuylkill crash
A Luzerne County driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. State police at Schuylkill Haven said John J. Vanderhoff Jr., 74, of Glen Lyon, was driving a 2005 Mack truck northbound on Route 895 in West Brunswick Township about 5:51 a.m., near the intersection with Millers Crossing Road, when the truck left the east side of the road. The truck struck a guide rail and continued north, eventually striking a tree.
Times News
Schuylkill Co. tax reassessment on track
Schuylkill County’s first reassessment since 1996 is chugging along on schedule. A request for proposals to perform the property evaluations netted “multiple” responses, said Chief Assessor Kent R. Hatter. He did not divulge the actual number. The proposals were received by the Sept. 30 deadline. Hatter described...
Times News
Schuylkill agrees to 911 contract
Schuylkill County commissioners took steps at a public meeting Wednesday to keep people safer. On behalf of 911 center, commissioners agreed to an agreement with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for the award of $137,695 of statewide funding to be used toward ESInet maintenance and NG911 GIS readiness projects. The...
Times News
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
Times News
Partnership celebrates tree milestone in Pa.
In 2018 at the Lancaster County farm for the kickoff of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, I remember thinking about what an ambitious challenge planting that many trees would be and how important reaching that goal is for clean rivers and streams in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, the partnership will...
Times News
State police in Hazleton report incidents
• A 2017 Nissan Murano was stopped at 5:48 p.m. on Aug. 13 along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township for a traffic violation. At the stop several indicators of criminal activity were observed. Additionally, a passenger was found to be wanted on a warrant out of the state of Maryland. Troopers declined to identify him. He was taken into custody on the warrant.
Times News
DUI charges
State Police at Lehighton released details of area motorists facing driving under the influence cases:. • On Oct. 10 at 4:37 p.m. troopers stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze at Carney Road at Golden Retriever Lane in Polk Township, Monroe County for traffic violations. Police said the driver, Barbara Thompson, 69,...
