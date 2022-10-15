Read full article on original website
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mahoning, 826 Mahoning Dr. W., Lehighton, will hold a healing worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Fellowship Hall. Grief support will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday. Dinner and discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Palmerton news for Oct. 14, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail
It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
West End news for Oct. 14, 2022
McMichaels UMC is holding a soup and bake sale from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22. A large variety of soups and baked goods are available. Beverages and hot dogs are also on sale. Beef dinner. St. Peter’s UMC, Saylorsburg, is hosting a roast beef dinner, which will be...
JT mayor dons Bombers shirt at meeting
Mike Sofranko, Jim Thorpe Borough mayor, sports a Palmerton Blue Bombers shirt during Thursday night’s council meeting, paying off a bet he lost to Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann when Palmerton’s varsity football team beat Jim Thorpe 54-29 on Sept. 16. Sofranko also promoted Palmerton during his monthly “mayor’s...
PAHS class of 1972
Palmerton High School Class of 1972 held its 50th Reunion at Split Rock Lodge on Oct. 1. First row, from left: Roger Nanovic, David Eckhart, Cheryl Zellner, Fred Kleintop, Warren Searfass, Larry Arner and Donald Delich. Second row: Kim (Muniz) Millar, Pamela (Niehoff) Lesher, Cindy (George) Strohl, Teri (Solt) Semmel, Marlene (Anthony) Shook, Karen (Furry) Graver, Debbie (Slanina) Craig, Brenda (Kleinsmith) Borger, Marie (Pave) Ruch, Sheila (Christman) Drummond and Robin (Beers) Haja. Third row: Patricia (Polakovics) Chupa, Eileen (Markell) Dorshimer, Carol (Strohl) Heffelfinger, Debbie Smith, Ann (Partel) Behler, Cary (Turner) Dougher, MaryAnn (Havran) Anthony, Vicky Holland, Debbie (Binder) Hard, Trudy (Wagner) Green, Kirk Suchon, Debbie (Gruber) Zerby, Larry Rennig, Fred Lesher, Martin DeSousa and Keith Smith. Fourth row: Randy Stubits, Joe Lendvay, Diane (Bossard) McKeever, Betsy (Kralik) Drizos, Debra (Shigo) Barthold, Preston Beers, Clair Stroup, Barbara (Donchez) Cunningham, John Stemler, Dan Naab and Jane (Ziegenfus) Martin. Fifth row: David Reiner, Robert Bechdolt, Ricky Waibel, Gary Mack, Robert Thompson, Randy Smith, Keith Sayuk, Richard Fedor, Richard Costenbader, Richard Hoffman and Todd Solt.
Walnutport Borough Council
• Accepted the resignation of a part-time police officer, effective Oct. 31, and part-time secretary Debbie Paules. • Announced that the Walnutport Canal Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. • Trick-or-treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. • The sixth annual Tree Lighting Adopt...
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 18 at 3:13 p.m. troopers responded to Franklin Heights Road in Franklin Township for a report of a disturbance. A 58-year-old man from Lehighton said that he was struck by Jason Eidem, 49, also of Lehighton. Eidem was subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
Chester Man Discovers History through Renovations
Per Bill Asdal, owner of Asdal Properties, LLC, Califon’s Raritan Inn has a storied history of 290 years. “The first thing you can do is to field measure a building to create a visual representation of what you’ve got to work with,” Asdal says of when he first purchased a property. “When we field measured the Inn building, I found a box shaped room that had 18” walls in the basement. Well, that box space would never have been built like that because it’s too much work to build an interior wall of 18” thick stone. I said, ‘This isn’t right,’ and we looked at it and we looked at it again. Asdal pauses, then says slowly, “It was the original house, nested within this Victorian.”
Spooky fun at Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Working at the Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, Blaine Dart is often the only employee in the building, but he says he's never really alone. "The most common thing I oftentimes feel is just like I'm being watched. There's been two or three occurrences where I've had to get out of here because I've been a little too freaked out."
Public Outreach by Skippack Fire Company
The last couple of weeks have been very busy for Skippack Fire Company. In addition to responding to calls for fire and rescue services we have been participating in many fire prevention activities at local schools and daycares. Although we were sad to cancel our own open house, our members attended numerous open houses across our area where we spoke to attendees about fire safety and our equipment. On Saturday we started our day at the grand opening of the new firehouse in Upper Providence, where we attended the opening ceremony and stood by to respond to local calls during the ceremony. In the evening we did another standby at the "Big Bad Bonfire" at Spring Mountain with our new ATV. As this busy outreach season draws to a close we want to thank our members for their extra efforts and to thank you for the support we receive from our community.
Send your election letters
Election Day is Nov. 8 and the Times News will accept election-related letters through Nov 1. Letters will be published in our daily and Saturday opinion pages. We invite you to write in and tell us why you are supporting a candidate. Be respectful, kind and courteous. Focus on the candidate as an official, not on their personal life.
Carbon County courts - ARD
Six first-time offenders in the criminal justice system were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Tuesday by Judge Joseph J. Matika. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, then their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete it,...
Prison board quizzed about missing items
The Monroe County Prison Board took 15 minutes out of its monthly meeting to allow Office Don Kubik, Teamsters union shop steward, to speak. Kubik attended the prison board meeting to speak about conditions for officers. He has been speaking at the Monroe County Commissioners’ meetings but was told the...
Tamaqua Police Log
• A Tamaqua man threw Chinese food at his neighbor’s door after he became upset at her for parking too close to his vehicle, borough police said. Jorge Angel Martinez Vega, 28, was cited for disorderly conduct following the 1 p.m. Sept. 12 incident on North Greenwood Street. Police...
No. Lehigh parent asks for additional training for teachers
A parent of an elementary student with autism has asked Northern Lehigh School District to consider additional training for teachers so they can better deal with children with mental health diagnoses. Marwa Schoch, a behavioral health consultant, with a master’s degree in psychology, as well as certifications in early childhood...
Luzerne driver killed in Schuylkill crash
A Luzerne County driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. State police at Schuylkill Haven said John J. Vanderhoff Jr., 74, of Glen Lyon, was driving a 2005 Mack truck northbound on Route 895 in West Brunswick Township about 5:51 a.m., near the intersection with Millers Crossing Road, when the truck left the east side of the road. The truck struck a guide rail and continued north, eventually striking a tree.
Friday night football: Bangor beats Northwestern 27-21; ND beats Jim Thorpe 57-40
------ Williams Vy. ..... 40. Northwestern tied the game at 21 on a 30-yard TD run by Cade Christopher.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
