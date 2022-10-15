ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘No plans’ to tighten law on cannabis, says No 10

The government has “no plans” to change the law relating to cannabis, Downing Street has said.The announcement amounts to a slapdown to home secretary Suella Braverman, who over the weekend let it be known she was “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from class B to class A.The move would put cannabis on the same level as substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin, increasing the maximum sentence for possession from five to seven years in prison.But prime minister Liz Truss’s official spokesperson today said: “There are no plans to change the laws around cannabis.“Our priority is...
POLITICS
Westword

Colorado Not Alone in Cannabis Woes

After recreational sales started in 2014, Colorado's commercial cannabis industry didn't experience a dry spell until 2021, when both wholesale prices and dispensary sales started dropping. That dry spell is bordering on full-on drought as we near the end of 2022, however, with the average price per pound of marijuana flower falling nearly 62 percent since last year.
COLORADO STATE
CNY News

Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?

This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
LIFESTYLE
News4Jax.com

Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
FLORIDA STATE
KOMO News

Texas family members sentenced for storming Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (KVII) — A family from Texas caught on camera entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced in a D.C. federal court on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Justice website said Joshua Munn, Dawn Munn, Kayli Munn, Kristi Munn, and Thomas Munn were all sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
TEXAS STATE
KTUL

Oklahomans could get relief from simple marijuana charges

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — President Joe Biden is pardoning anyone with a simple federal marijuana possession charge. Two groups in support of legalized recreational marijuana have mixed feelings about the decision. Making a widespread pardon isn’t something that happens often, and while pardoning any American with a simple federal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?

Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBEC AM

Is it Illegal in Massachusetts to Perform This Dangerous Road Act?

In case you don't recall the hands-free law went into effect in Massachusetts back in February of 2020. It's hard to believe that this Massachusetts law has been in effect for over two years now but it has. When you look at the law it's pretty straightforward. You can't be holding or messing with electronic devices while you're driving. Yes, this includes your cell phone.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina's Cooper wants to decriminalize marijuana possession

(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper wants to decriminalize marijuana in North Carolina and he’s exploring ways to pardon those convicted of simple possession. Cooper discussed President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon federal marijuana possession offenses at the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice on Friday.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Congress should end N.J.’s cash-heavy cannabis conundrum | Opinion

When I was growing up In Trenton in the 1990s, marijuana arrests were commonplace. I had some encounters with the police, but never went to jail like others in my neighborhood. I learned from those mistakes. — and I am pleased President Biden has now moved to address some of the racial wrongs of our nation’s failed war on cannabis.
TRENTON, NJ

