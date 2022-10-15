Read full article on original website
Weed Legalization Has Lead To More Cannabis Consumption, But Also Decreased Consumption Of Almost Every Other Drug
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Legalization has led to more cannabis consumption, but also decreased consumption of these other drugs. Over the past twenty years, we have seen an unprecedented increase in the acceptance of cannabis on a planetary scale. Even in the...
Check your Pandemic EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Pennsylvania man held in Russia on marijuana-related charge to be moved to labor camp
A Pennsylvania man who has been held in a Russian detention center on a marijuana-related charge is being moved to a labor camp; his family told the Tribue-Review. Marc Fogel, 61, from Oakmont, was detained at a Russian airport on August 14 when he arrived to teach in his final year at the Anglo-American School. Fogel […]
‘No plans’ to tighten law on cannabis, says No 10
The government has “no plans” to change the law relating to cannabis, Downing Street has said.The announcement amounts to a slapdown to home secretary Suella Braverman, who over the weekend let it be known she was “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from class B to class A.The move would put cannabis on the same level as substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin, increasing the maximum sentence for possession from five to seven years in prison.But prime minister Liz Truss’s official spokesperson today said: “There are no plans to change the laws around cannabis.“Our priority is...
Colorado Not Alone in Cannabis Woes
After recreational sales started in 2014, Colorado's commercial cannabis industry didn't experience a dry spell until 2021, when both wholesale prices and dispensary sales started dropping. That dry spell is bordering on full-on drought as we near the end of 2022, however, with the average price per pound of marijuana flower falling nearly 62 percent since last year.
Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?
This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
Texas family members sentenced for storming Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (KVII) — A family from Texas caught on camera entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced in a D.C. federal court on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Justice website said Joshua Munn, Dawn Munn, Kayli Munn, Kristi Munn, and Thomas Munn were all sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Oklahomans could get relief from simple marijuana charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — President Joe Biden is pardoning anyone with a simple federal marijuana possession charge. Two groups in support of legalized recreational marijuana have mixed feelings about the decision. Making a widespread pardon isn’t something that happens often, and while pardoning any American with a simple federal...
Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?
Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
Biden’s cannabis move is big for communities of color. But this would be bigger.
President Joe Biden’s announcement about cannabis policy reform last week underscored how keeping it illegal disproportionately harms people of color. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”. Biden is pardoning...
Is it Illegal in Massachusetts to Perform This Dangerous Road Act?
In case you don't recall the hands-free law went into effect in Massachusetts back in February of 2020. It's hard to believe that this Massachusetts law has been in effect for over two years now but it has. When you look at the law it's pretty straightforward. You can't be holding or messing with electronic devices while you're driving. Yes, this includes your cell phone.
North Carolina's Cooper wants to decriminalize marijuana possession
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper wants to decriminalize marijuana in North Carolina and he’s exploring ways to pardon those convicted of simple possession. Cooper discussed President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon federal marijuana possession offenses at the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice on Friday.
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
Biden's move is intended to address the country’s “failed approach to marijuana,” a senior administration official said Thursday The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Hearing aids are now a lot cheaper for millions of Americans after 'milestone' rule change
WASHINGTON — Starting Monday, American adults with mild to moderate hearing loss can buy hearing aids over-the-counter — potentially saving themselves thousands of dollars. It's part of a long-awaited final rule issued in August by the Food and Drug Administration that was expected to lower the cost of...
Congress should end N.J.’s cash-heavy cannabis conundrum | Opinion
When I was growing up In Trenton in the 1990s, marijuana arrests were commonplace. I had some encounters with the police, but never went to jail like others in my neighborhood. I learned from those mistakes. — and I am pleased President Biden has now moved to address some of the racial wrongs of our nation’s failed war on cannabis.
NPS Rangers Catch, Convict Two Felons Within Ozark National Scenic Riverways
Two felons are receiving further federal prison sentences after National Park Service (NPS) rangers caught each with firearms inside Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Each felon, initially arrested by NPS Law Enforcement Rangers within Ozark, has pled guilty in a court of law after years of processing. Firstly, 64-year-old Jackie Delashmit...
Medical marijuana companies pour money into legalization PAC in Missouri campaign’s homestretch
With less than a month to go before voters head to the polls, the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is getting a financial boost from the medical marijuana industry.
