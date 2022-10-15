Read full article on original website
news8000.com
HorseSense hosts fall festival
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT)–HorseSense in Coon Valley saddled up for its 5th annual Fall Festival. Guests got the chance to meet therapy horses and enjoy fall activities. Patients from the program also shared what HorseSense means to them. The program helps people with disabilities while teaching important life skills.
Westby clinches playoff spot with 27-12 win over Altoona
Westby looked to clinch a playoff spot and needed a win over Altoona to do so. The Norseman got off to a fast start and went into halftime with a 20-0 lead. Westby would close it would and get a 27-12 victory to clinch their spot in the playoffs. COPYRIGHT...
G-E-T soars past Arcadia in 50-14 route
The Redhawks won their fifth game of the season Friday night as G-E-T finished the regular season with a 5-4 record after defeating Arcadia, 50-14. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
