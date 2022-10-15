ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Dak Prescott confirms great news for Cowboys after loss to Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been out most of the season with a thumb injury, but he’s eyeing a return very soon. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been since suffering a thumb fracture in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His absence has certainly been tough...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Patriots’ Bill Belichick has made some serious history

On Sunday, Bill Belichick made some serious all-time history, tying George Halas for the second most wins in NFL history, in regular and postseason. What a time to be alive, man. Bill Belichick continues to age like fine wine on the sideline, as he notched his 324th career win against the Browns.
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots officially have a quarterback controversy

The New England Patriots’ offense has looked at their best in the last two weeks with Bailey Zappe at quarterback. Should he remain as the starter? It appears as if the Patriots have themselves a quarterback controversy brewing. When Mac Jones left the lineup with a high ankle sprain,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 takeaways after Week 6 win over Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings continued to roll, booking their fourth straight win after beating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on the road in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This win propelled the Vikings to solo first place in the NFC West and just a game behind the unbeaten Eagles in their conference. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ victory in Week 6.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Drown Dolphins with Defense

While allowing 458 yards to the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings still drowned their Week 6 foe with defense, if that can be believed. The Vikings continued a season-long trend of not looking stellar but finding a way to win, downing Miami 24-16. Minnesota now glares down at the Packers,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign

In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
NFL
The Associated Press

AP source: Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. that could be worth as much as $82 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday. Though the value of the extension could reach $82 million, only the first season in 2023-24 is guaranteed at about $16 million. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced. The deal was reached Monday, the deadline for players out of the rookie draft class of 2019 to agree to extensions. The 22-year-old Porter will make $3.2 million this season in the last year of his current deal which remains in place. He is one of the young players the rebuilding Rockets hope will help them return to contention. Porter was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 draft and spent his first NBA season with the Cavaliers before being traded to the Rockets in January 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
