Coverage: Remembering, honoring Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai
KTNV has been following events since the domestic disturbance where LVMPD officer Truong Thai was shot, and later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
A prosecutor says a 24-year-old man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots and his girlfriend's mother was also wounded during an exchange of gunfire between the man and police.
Friends, family remember Las Vegas officer killed in the line of duty
One day after a Las Vegas Metro police officer was killed while on the job, his friends and family are honoring his memory.
Female pedestrian struck by car Oct. 5 in NW valley dies, Metro says
A woman walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley when hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, Metro said Sunday.
Neighbors react to mailbox theft
Neighbors react to mailbox theft
Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo.
Fatal crash at Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Lane.
WEB EXTRA: County Commissioner Justin Jones (D)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones (D) represents District F. He is facing a challenge from Republican Drew Johnson. Politics Now host John Langeler talks about what his district needs, the county budget, and his passion for Red Rock.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
Pot lounge application payments delayed
Pot lounge application payments delayed
Woman Secretly Called 911 After This Las Vegas Man Kidnapped Her and Her Children: Police
Police say a Las Vegas man kidnapped a woman and her three children, according to The Las Vegas Review Journal. The mother, who was publicly unidentified, managed to get this on law enforcement radar by secretly calling 911 while in the car with defendant Justin Junius Carter, 34, police claim.
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Construction slowdowns at the Speedway Bowl
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer email about construction slowdowns in the Speedway Bowl. Andrew writes: “A lot of us travel where the 215 ends at I-15 for work around the Amazon facilities. Getting to work early in the morning or getting off in the afternoon, the traffic is horrendous. When will they finish? And why is Range Rd closed off sometimes? To go home I take I-15 south to Lamb and go north to get back on the 215.”
Driver killed, passenger in critical condition after crash on Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley early Monday morning. Nevada State Police say it happened near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road at approximately 12:58 a.m. A white Mercedes...
9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today
Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
Italian fast-casual restaurant The Sicilian Butcher eyeing Las Vegas for expansion
A new investment is fueling the growth of the Arizona company that operates The Sicilian Butcher and its sister concept The Sicilian Baker.
Las Vegas community comes together for candlelight vigil to honor fallen officer
On Saturday, hundreds of people came together to remember a fallen Metro police officer who died Thursday morning.
Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas
One might not think that a desert is a place full of nature, history, and vast visual beauty. Welcome to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. This amazing park is located about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas. And approximately 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada; a small unincorporated town located at the north end of Lake Mead, this park is a true geological wonder.
