2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Sleep is beyond vital and making sure you get enough of it can be challenging. As it turns out, where you live can affect your quality of sleep.

To drive that point home, the experts focused on ‘zzzz-catching’ over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.

Colorado doctor says you should still get a colonoscopy, even after recent study

To figure this out, the Sleep Foundation partnered with the sleep-tracking app Sleep Cycle and began comparing the data gathered across all 50 states before comparing it with health data extracted from the CDC, and U.S. Census.

(Getty Images)

The overall sleep score for each town was created using the following three metrics:

  • Sleep Quality
  • Snore Score
  • CDC and U.S. Census Health Data

After calculation, it would appear that Colorado cities are not only the sleepiest in the state, but are in fact, the third and fourth best when it comes to getting a good night’s rest.

10 Best Cities for Sleep

  1. Seattle, Washington
  2. San Francisco, California
  3. Colorado Springs
  4. Denver
  5. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  6. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  7. Portland, Oregon
  8. Oakland, California
  9. Anchorage, Alaska
  10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Denver

Sleep Score: 76.89

Apparently, high-altitude sleeping can be a drain on slumber, as doing anything with less oxygen seems to be.

But despite that, the study suggests that Denver residents overall get the fourth-best sleep in the country.

Colorado Springs

Sleep Score: 77.16

The home of the U.S. Air Force Academy took third place in this ranking despite also having to deal with an elevated altitude, even doing a whole half of a point better than its neighbor to the north.

If you’ve been trying to get better sleep, counting some sheep in one of these two Coloradan towns might be worth a try.

