A safe landing at Logan after a bird-plane clash shows progress made since 62 deaths in 1960. You may have read that on Oct. 5, a Delta flight from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hit some birds on takeoff and was forced to return to Logan. No passengers were hurt, and the plane landed normally and taxied back to the gate. Mechanics inspected the plane and the flight was rescheduled for 3 p.m. that same day.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO