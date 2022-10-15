Read full article on original website
Total ticket sales for Mariners’ home playoff games higher than any other MLB team in postseason
Ticket company StubHub announced Friday that ticket sales for Mariners’ home games during the American League Division Series outpace those of any other active team in the postseason. Saturday’s Game 3 matchup between the Mariners and the Houston Astros is the highest-selling Division Series game. According to StubHub,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Felix Hernandez returns to throw out first pitch before Mariners’ home playoff game in Seattle
The rumors started to circulate about an hour before the ceremonial first pitch on a surprise guest that the Mariners tried to keep a secret until it happened. Then he was spotted in the elevators pregame and walking in the hallways by the clubhouse. “Felix is here, I just saw...
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 3 today?
The Seattle Mariners will be fighting to stay alive in the 2022 MLB playoffs today when they face a Houston Astros team leading the series 2-0. Game 3 of the this ALDS series gets underway on Saturday, October 15 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
So long, so close — Mariners storybook season ends with marathon loss to Houston
One run was all they needed, but the Mariners couldn’t find it in a season-ending loss to the Houston Astros
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Yakima Herald Republic
As memorable season ends with tough ALDS loss, Mariners are left wanting more
It was 21 years in the waiting, and then it became an eternity of frazzled nerves and broken dreams in one afternoon turned night. It was nail-biting, gut-wrenching, gloriously exciting playoff baseball at its finest — and most excruciating. It was a taste of what Seattle has been missing....
Fans’ ‘Let’s Go Mariners!’ salute after final out can’t change overswinging, season ending
As the longest scoreless playoff game got into the 12th, 15th, 17 innings it looked like the wild hacks of Beer League softball.
Mariners down 0-2 in series, Washington taxpayers down hundreds of millions
(The Center Square) – As the Seattle Mariners head into the third game of a five game series down 0 to 2 Saturday, Washington state Taxpayers have paid hundreds of millions of dollars over the last several decades to make that possible. The Center Square used widely reported numbers...
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless...
Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALCS, NLCS
One of the most shocking MLB postseasons in recent memory continues with an unexpected championship series matchup. The Padres and Phillies entered their wild-card series against the Mets and Cardinals as underdogs and won. They faced the Dodgers and Braves as underdogs in the NLDS and won. Now, the No. 5 team on the National League side is the higher seed in the NLCS as San Diego will open the championship series as the host against Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
KTVL
'We'll be back:' Seattle Mariners end playoff run after 1-0 loss to Astros in Game 3
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners fell to the Houston Astros again Saturday, eliminating them from the American League Division Series (ALDS). It was a close game until the very end, with both teams remaining 0-0 for what seemed like forever. Finally, the Astros made a home run in the 18th inning to beat the Mariners 1-0.
CBS Sports
