One of the most shocking MLB postseasons in recent memory continues with an unexpected championship series matchup. The Padres and Phillies entered their wild-card series against the Mets and Cardinals as underdogs and won. They faced the Dodgers and Braves as underdogs in the NLDS and won. Now, the No. 5 team on the National League side is the higher seed in the NLCS as San Diego will open the championship series as the host against Philadelphia.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO