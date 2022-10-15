Edwards AFB Air Show and STEM Expo is back this weekend, but get to the base early

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) – It’s back! The 412th Air Wing at Edwards Air Force Base is opening its gates to the public this weekend for the first Aerospace Valley Open House and Air Show in 13 years.

Yes, the U.S. Air Force is back in the entertainment business, in a manner of speaking. The Aerospace Valley Open House and Air Show takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the east Kern military base, and although the event promises to send spectators’ hearts racing with excitement, there’s a bigger goal: Education and inspiration.

The event will include a STEM Expo – that’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — for kids of all ages but especially ages 3 to 13.

The first Air Show in more than a decade falls on an auspicious weekend. It was 75 years ago this week that Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier right here in these same skies above the Mojave Desert. Air Force pilots do that routinely these days.

If you are coming to the show, get here early and bring earplugs because sonic booms will be abundant, courtesy of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Among the pilots is Captain Daniel Katz, who says he works from the best office in the world.

“It really pulls on the heartstrings, makes you feel alive,” Katz said of these air shows. “You get to hear a lot of jet noises and see some really cool stunts and then there’s a surprise that I won’t ruin, but it’s a really fun experience for the whole crowd.”

General Matthew Higer, Commander of 412th Test Wing, says the STEM Expo will have more than 60 hands-on displays designed to inspire the next generation of pilots, aircraft designers, engineers and mechanics.

“Make sure you go to AVairshow.com to get information on what gate to navigate to and then the status on parking,” he said. “I also encourage folks to download the Edwards Air Force base app.”

In addition to the Air Force Thunderbirds, performers will include the Wings of Blue parachute team, several NASA aircraft, five world-renowned aerobatic performers, and nearly every aircraft in the modern USAF inventory.

What more could a fan of military aviation ask for? Maybe just this: Free admission. But only for the first 50,000 on Saturday and the first 50,000 on Sunday – after that, tough luck. The gates open at 8:30 a.m. each day, with the Expo starting at 10 and the air show at 11.

