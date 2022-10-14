ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Disappears As Lawyers Demand Payment For Unpaid Bills

6ix9ine is reportedly missing in action causing his lawyers to withdraw from representing the rapper because of unpaid legal bills. According to AllHipHop, the law firm Meloni & McCaffrey gave notice to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez that is plans to immediately process their withdrawal and will longer provide legal counsel to 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez).
Law & Crime

DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
NME

Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge rules

Mel Gibson is allowed to testify about what he was told by one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers in the sexual assault trial of the incarcerated film mogul. Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled in Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday (October 15) that the actor can testify about what his masseuse and friend alleged had happened to her. The woman in question will be known as Jane Doe #3 at Weinstein’s upcoming trial in which he is accused of committing sexual battery by restraint, AP reports [via The Hollywood Reporter].
fullycrypto.com

Mango Markets DAO Members Decry $47 Million Bounty

Some Mango Markets DAO members have reacted angrily to the bounty offered to the platform’s hacker. The platform was hacked for $100 million last week, with $47 million promised to the perpetrator if they return the rest. Some have said the amount is too high, but the proposal has...
mailplus.co.uk

She won’t say why, but claims MoS photo that’s haunted Duke for a decade is fake

IT is one of the most notorious pictures in the world - and one that has haunted the Royal who stands at its centre. Taken late in the evening of March 10, 2001, it shows Prince Andrew with his hand around the waist of a then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts - now Giuffre - with Ghislaine Maxwell beaming to one side. The man behind the camera is disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
