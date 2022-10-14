Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Disappears As Lawyers Demand Payment For Unpaid Bills
6ix9ine is reportedly missing in action causing his lawyers to withdraw from representing the rapper because of unpaid legal bills. According to AllHipHop, the law firm Meloni & McCaffrey gave notice to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez that is plans to immediately process their withdrawal and will longer provide legal counsel to 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez).
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Judge Rules Trump Can Ignore Special Master Order To Prove Claim FBI 'Planted' Docs
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump does not have to comply with an order by the special master to put up or shut up about his claims that the FBI “planted” information among documents that agents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Special master Raymond Dearie...
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
A rancher in eastern Washington has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after bilking two companies out of $244 million over several years in a "ghost cattle" scheme, according to court documents.
Judge overrules special master order for Trump to give 'final' objections on FBI search inventory
U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday overruled an order by Special Master Raymond Dearie that said former President Donald Trump needed to provide any "final" objections or disputes regarding the items seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month. Last week, Dearie asked the...
Prosecutors misled judge during Gunna’s bond hearing, defense says
A Fulton County prosecutor misled a judge when she referenced a text message in which a co-defendant allegedly offered t...
NME
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge rules
Mel Gibson is allowed to testify about what he was told by one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers in the sexual assault trial of the incarcerated film mogul. Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled in Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday (October 15) that the actor can testify about what his masseuse and friend alleged had happened to her. The woman in question will be known as Jane Doe #3 at Weinstein’s upcoming trial in which he is accused of committing sexual battery by restraint, AP reports [via The Hollywood Reporter].
Staffer fired for refusing to keep his webcam on wins $73,000 payout from Florida-based software firm
Software company Chetu must pay €75,000 to the employee it fired.
DOJ Says $139 Million Will Go To Hiring More Cops: What That Can Mean For Black People
Here's what that may mean for Black folks. The post DOJ Says $139 Million Will Go To Hiring More Cops: What That Can Mean For Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Gen Z'ers And Millennials Are Sharing Things Our Parents' Generation Got Right That We Get Wrong
"Neighborhood watch. Most people knew each other from the beginning to the end of their street, and could therefore look out for each other."
Michael Avenatti Asks for Leniency as Prosecutors Recommend Lengthy Prison Sentence in Client Fraud Case
Federal prosecutors want Michael Avenatti to spend nearly 18 years in prison for defrauding four clients out of nearly $12.5 million in a “cruel” scheme that reduced his clients to his beggars and coincided with crimes against the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Bankruptcy Court. In a 52-page...
fullycrypto.com
Mango Markets DAO Members Decry $47 Million Bounty
Some Mango Markets DAO members have reacted angrily to the bounty offered to the platform’s hacker. The platform was hacked for $100 million last week, with $47 million promised to the perpetrator if they return the rest. Some have said the amount is too high, but the proposal has...
mailplus.co.uk
She won’t say why, but claims MoS photo that’s haunted Duke for a decade is fake
IT is one of the most notorious pictures in the world - and one that has haunted the Royal who stands at its centre. Taken late in the evening of March 10, 2001, it shows Prince Andrew with his hand around the waist of a then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts - now Giuffre - with Ghislaine Maxwell beaming to one side. The man behind the camera is disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
U.K.・
Comments / 0