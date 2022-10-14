ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

thedailytexan.com

Boa feathers across campus have students concerned

Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
thedailytexan.com

Austin Community Protests Following Death of Mahsa Amini

Austin residents and UT students protest at the Texas Capitol on Sept. 26 against the Iranian government following the death of Mahsa Amini. Shezan is a sophomore radio-television-film and journalism double major from Calgary, Canada. Currently, she works as a senior videographer and previously...
thedailytexan.com

Student Government, University Co-Op to host second annual Student Business Empowerment Initiative

The University Co-op gives student entrepreneurs the opportunity to have their products sold at the campus store through the second annual Student Business Empowerment Initiative. UT’s Student Government and Co-op have teamed up again to continue the program after last year’s success, which included student-designed postcards, golf tees and t-shirts....
thedailytexan.com

New UT-Austin research initiative to advance development of biologic therapies

A new UT Austin research initiative will provide funding and support for research into vaccinations and treatments for a wide range of diseases. Texas Biologics is a research effort from the College of Natural Sciences and the Cockrell School of Engineering that focuses on the research and development of biologic therapeutics for illnesses such as infectious diseases, cancer and neurodegeneration.
thedailytexan.com

Best acts from ACL Fest weekend 2

From nostalgic sing-alongs to surprise guests, Austin City Limits performers brought sprawling audiences a variety of vibrant performances, once again shining a spotlight on the city’s love for live music. As Austin closes the door on this year’s ACL, The Daily Texan reflects on the best acts from the festival’s second weekend.
thedailytexan.com

Creatives reflect on heart of horror at the ATX Short Film Showcase

As the lights of The Ballroom at Spiderhouse dim, terror sinks in and the audience’s worst nightmares begin crawling to life on the big screen. Little do viewers expect, the filmmakers planned more than just a good scare for this night. Austin’s monthly film festival returned with eight wickedly...
thedailytexan.com

Students, consider wearing masks this flu season

Masks are the “most powerful public health tool” for preventing infections, according to Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although America has turned this into a political statement, masks have remained a helpful way to stop the spread of illnesses for centuries. For this upcoming winter, students should mask up as an effective measure to prevent other illnesses like the flu.
thedailytexan.com

UT Student Government hosts state representative panel ahead of midterm elections

UT Student Government hosted a discussion panel with Democratic state representatives James Talarico, Ron Reynolds and Gina Hinojosa in the Union’s Eastwoods room on Thursday. Hinojosa said the Democratic party, if elected to a state majority, will pass legislation allowing abortions in cases of rape, incest or when the...
thedailytexan.com

Dusting off their boots, women’s swim, dive brushes aside TCU

The Texas women’s swimming and diving team had its first in-conference meet as they hosted TCU in the Dust Off Your Boots Invitational on Oct. 7. Texas routed the Horned Frogs, defeating them by almost 100 points. The Longhorns’ victory had a lot to do with the success of...
thedailytexan.com

Men’s basketball uses Texas-OU trip to build culture, bond as team

If it wasn’t already clear that men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard is all about culture, look no further than the team’s apparel, emblazoned with the word across the front. Beard’s Longhorns made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and a couple of plays...
