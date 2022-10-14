Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Boa feathers across campus have students concerned
Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
Austin Community Protests Following Death of Mahsa Amini
Austin residents and UT students protest at the Texas Capitol on Sept. 26 against the Iranian government following the death of Mahsa Amini. Shezan is a sophomore radio-television-film and journalism double major from Calgary, Canada. Currently, she works as a senior videographer and previously...
Harry’s House Comes to Austin: Fans, Fits, Feathers and More
Harry Styles performed for six nights at Moody Center and fans went all out with their outfits and signs. Harry Styles, Austin loves you.
Student Government, University Co-Op to host second annual Student Business Empowerment Initiative
The University Co-op gives student entrepreneurs the opportunity to have their products sold at the campus store through the second annual Student Business Empowerment Initiative. UT’s Student Government and Co-op have teamed up again to continue the program after last year’s success, which included student-designed postcards, golf tees and t-shirts....
New UT-Austin research initiative to advance development of biologic therapies
A new UT Austin research initiative will provide funding and support for research into vaccinations and treatments for a wide range of diseases. Texas Biologics is a research effort from the College of Natural Sciences and the Cockrell School of Engineering that focuses on the research and development of biologic therapeutics for illnesses such as infectious diseases, cancer and neurodegeneration.
Best acts from ACL Fest weekend 2
From nostalgic sing-alongs to surprise guests, Austin City Limits performers brought sprawling audiences a variety of vibrant performances, once again shining a spotlight on the city’s love for live music. As Austin closes the door on this year’s ACL, The Daily Texan reflects on the best acts from the festival’s second weekend.
Creatives reflect on heart of horror at the ATX Short Film Showcase
As the lights of The Ballroom at Spiderhouse dim, terror sinks in and the audience’s worst nightmares begin crawling to life on the big screen. Little do viewers expect, the filmmakers planned more than just a good scare for this night. Austin’s monthly film festival returned with eight wickedly...
Fifth 1975 album impresses with lyrical evolution, diverse instrumentals
A month ahead of their Austin tour stop, The 1975 released their latest album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” on Oct. 14. The band’s newest work still embraces themes with nods to sex, drugs and an exhilarating amount of rock ‘n’ roll. The listening...
Students, consider wearing masks this flu season
Masks are the “most powerful public health tool” for preventing infections, according to Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although America has turned this into a political statement, masks have remained a helpful way to stop the spread of illnesses for centuries. For this upcoming winter, students should mask up as an effective measure to prevent other illnesses like the flu.
UT Student Government hosts state representative panel ahead of midterm elections
UT Student Government hosted a discussion panel with Democratic state representatives James Talarico, Ron Reynolds and Gina Hinojosa in the Union’s Eastwoods room on Thursday. Hinojosa said the Democratic party, if elected to a state majority, will pass legislation allowing abortions in cases of rape, incest or when the...
Men’s swim, dive dominates with help of Carson Foster’s triple-digit scoring
Following football’s victory over Oklahoma, Texas’ men’s swimming and diving team picked up a victory at home and dominated in Dallas on the same weekend as the Red River Rivalry. The Longhorns opened up Big 12 play in a dual meet against TCU in Austin on Oct....
Dusting off their boots, women’s swim, dive brushes aside TCU
The Texas women’s swimming and diving team had its first in-conference meet as they hosted TCU in the Dust Off Your Boots Invitational on Oct. 7. Texas routed the Horned Frogs, defeating them by almost 100 points. The Longhorns’ victory had a lot to do with the success of...
‘My people want to live,’ protests continue at Texas Capitol following death of Mahsa Amini
Aryana Rostami said she and her family left Iran due to the political regime when she was 16. Six years later, Rostami, now a Middle Eastern studies, Middle Eastern languages and culture, international relations and global studies and history senior, stood before a crowd at the Capitol demanding action for the people of Iran.
Men’s basketball uses Texas-OU trip to build culture, bond as team
If it wasn’t already clear that men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard is all about culture, look no further than the team’s apparel, emblazoned with the word across the front. Beard’s Longhorns made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and a couple of plays...
