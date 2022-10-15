Adam Sandler adds Sacramento tour date at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Adam Sandler will bring his brand of comedy to Sacramento.

The Golden 1 Center announced that Sandler extended his sold-out standup tour with seven new dates, including a stop at the downtown Sacramento venue on Dec. 7.

A surprise guest will also join Sandler, according to a tweet from the Golden 1 Center.

The actor, comedian, and former “Saturday Night Live” star will stop at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Dec. 6.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

News & Headlines from FOX 40

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale to the public on Oct. 17 and you can buy them here.

In 2018, Netflix released “100% Fresh,” Sandler’s first comedy special in 20 years, and it was filmed during his last concert tour. Warner Bros. also released an audio version of Sandler’s Netflix special.

Sandler, 56, first appeared on “Saturday Night Live” in 1990 and was a cast member of the sketch-comedy show until 1995.

Since leaving “SNL,” Sandler successfully made the transition to the silver screen with films such as “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Waterboy,” and “50 First Dates.”

Sandler recently starred in the Netflix film “Hustle,” which received positive reviews with a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised Sandler’s performance in that film and in the 2019 movie “Uncut Gems.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.