Los Milagros Q Crew represents Laredo in World Series of BBQ
Los Milagros Q Crew was able to win two Grand Champions titles and punch an invitation to the American Royal World Series of Barbecue during the 2021-22 season. And while at the prestigious event earlier this month, they were able to bring back two ribbons. Los Milagros was established in...
Local RV dealer performed well during pandemic, fighting inflation
While the pandemic's impact has dwindled, inflation and other economic issues in its wake continue to be troublesome for many industries in and around the country. However, one local company states that the pandemic actually helped them in their sales, while inflation has been a factor they monitor to try and make fair for customers.
Guillermo Castro announces candidacy for UISD District 6
The leader in the La Bota lawsuit, Guillermo “Memo” Castro, announced his candidacy for the UISD Board of Trustees as he says he looks to bring transparency and integrity to the board. Castro claims he will work with the City of Laredo and county officials to find solutions...
Halloween Fest brings games, pets, costume contest to The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
Halloween arrived early in Laredo on Saturday, as numerous children, parents and even pets put on their costume for a major event that helped bring the holiday spirit out. Hundreds of Laredo children and families headed out to The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to be part of Halloween Fest, which happened right next to H&M on the store's second floor. The event featured costume contests for both children and pets, candy giveaways and games, slime activities, and a haunted house. Meanwhile, parents enjoyed various vending items found throughout the area.
AARP of Laredo celebrates its 50th anniversary
One local organization celebrated a major milestone as they turned half a century old operating in the city. The American Association of Retired Persons of Laredo celebrated its 50th anniversary Tuesday as dozens of their members gathered together at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library with cake and goodies in efforts to celebrate the organization's long-standing tenure in the community. The meeting also served to pass the baton from the outgoing president to the next.
TAMU SGA to host town halls for mayoral, city council races
Student members of Texas A&M International University’s Student Government Association Political Action Committee have organized two on-campus events to better get to know candidates for City Council and Mayoral races. The City Council Town Hall Event will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Center...
Michelle Molina announces candidacy for UISD Board of Trustees District 6
Surrounded by family and members of the community, Michelle Molina announced her candidacy for the United ISD Board of Trustees District 6 seat. Molina recently held a meet and greet at La Hacienda Reception, where she heard from members of the community she wants to serve. “I am fully vested...
Laredo Film Society to host 'Scream' screening outside Rialto Hotel
The horror classic "Scream" is a film that you can watch over and over again every Halloween season, but the Laredo Film Society is offering a special chance to see a spooky screening of it this upcoming Halloween weekend. The nonprofit organization will be screening the scary movie outdoors in...
