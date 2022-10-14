Read full article on original website
Related
thedailytexan.com
Sarkisian proud of Longhorns for gutting out win over Iowa State as Oklahoma State looms
Head coach Steve Sarkisian recalled a moment from Saturday’s TCU-Oklahoma State matchup when asked about preparing for Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders ahead of Texas’ road trip to Stillwater this weekend. After Oklahoma State fell in double overtime to TCU 43-40 Saturday, TCU’s student section rushed the field. After...
thedailytexan.com
Men’s swim, dive dominates with help of Carson Foster’s triple-digit scoring
Following football’s victory over Oklahoma, Texas’ men’s swimming and diving team picked up a victory at home and dominated in Dallas on the same weekend as the Red River Rivalry. The Longhorns opened up Big 12 play in a dual meet against TCU in Austin on Oct....
A victorious debut for Utah Jazz rookies, including head coach Will Hardy
The Utah Jazz won their season opener against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night.
Comments / 0