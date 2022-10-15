ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

UPDATE: Downtown farmers market signs MOU with City of Santa Cruz to establish permanent home

By Lily Belli
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XadMD_0iZg6Zxq00
The downtown Santa Cruz farmers market at its current site on Lot 4. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

On Friday, the City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market entered into a formal agreement to establish a permanent home for the downtown farmers market in the city. The farmers market unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the city, and the city has approved $1.775 million to fund the project. The MOU is the result of more than five years of discussion between the city and the market.

The location of the market has become a point of contention in the conversation around Measure O , and it’s still unclear how this announcement may impact voters’ consideration of the measure. Further, it’s unclear the potential impact O might have on this agreement, should it pass.

The market has been clear and consistent, though, that it wants to control its own destiny — and siting. That continues to mean that the market considers its current location on Cathcart and Cedar streets just one possibility for a permanent home. One other prominent possibility: Lot 7, two blocks away, around which the city and the market have already outlined a sophisticated vision of an all-weather structure for the market, bathrooms, hookups for food trucks and other amenities. The market’s current Lot 4 home is set up in a large parking lot.

Both the city and the market have taken pains to say that the non-binding MOU is just another step in the long process. Both aim to find a permanent home — and a better one — for the market, with city funding is a shared goal, while the choice of a final location remains in process.

City Manager Matt Huffaker said other possible locations include nearby Lot 7 and “several other equally viable locations downtown. "We look forward to continuing our work with the market to find the best fit for them.”

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday night, Salinas City Council voted to remove downtown as an exemption from the inclusionary housing ordinance. So what does this mean moving forward? The purpose of this removal was to allow for more housing for people within the local community. On top of this, the new housing would look to accommodate The post Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money

SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Affordable Housing for Teachers in Palo Alto, Los Gatos

In just a few months, an office building in Palo Alto will be torn down to make way for a new apartment complex for teachers. This with the idea to provide teachers a way for them to live closer to their schools. The brand new, 110 units, will be offered...
PALO ALTO, CA
indybay.org

SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz

Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville Community Hospital celebrates it new ownership

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville community hosted a celebration to thank the donors, community leaders and legislators that supported the hospitals transition from private ownership to public. The Pajaro Valley Health Care District Project is a nonprofit organization that was created to advocate for a health district in the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
iheart.com

Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good

Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas

Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three new stores opening at Hollister Farms

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A ribbon cutting is scheduled to commemorate the opening of three businesses in Hollister Thursday. A Boot Barn, Ross, and Famous Footwear are planned to open their doors at noon. The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Chamber plans to be there to open to first-time guests. The event is scheduled from The post Three new stores opening at Hollister Farms appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Joy Schendledecker for mayor: Santa Cruz needs truly progressive ideas and a mayor who will fight for justice in housing, jobs and the environment

Joy Schendledecker is a community organizer, member of the Santa Cruz chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, co-founder of Santa Cruz Cares and Sanitation for the People, as well as an artist and a mother of two teens. Her leadership skills, she says, are "generally not recognized in our culture" and include grassroots organizing and neighborhood consensus-building and care work for family and community. She believes Santa Cruz needs new ideas and to elect someone who is rooted in the community she represents: the underpaid and overworked, tenants, workers and unions, families, elders, people with disabilities, our LGBTQIA+ community, students and young people.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy