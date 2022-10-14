ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cancer claims Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan at age 20

Corey Phelan, a left-handed pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league organization, died of cancer, the team announced Thursday. He was 20. Phelan joined the Phillies out of Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, New York, as an undrafted free agent in 2020, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2022, ESPN reported.
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
FanSided

Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans

In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4

Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves.  Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell.  The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS.  The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
The Associated Press

Phillies keep aim on 1st World Series title since 2008

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rob Thomson raised his bottle of bubbly for a toast in the clubhouse after the Phillies became the last team in baseball to clinch a playoff spot. The Phillies manager then went to take a swig out of his bottle and — doink! The cork was still inside. Two wet and wild postseason parties later, Thomson has mastered the art of uncorking his bottle while steering the Phillies toward a shot at their first World Series championship since 2008. “How many more wins?” he asked after the Phillies won their NL Division Series in four games. “We’ve got eight more Topper!” catcher J.T. Realmuto shouted, using Thomson’s nickname.
